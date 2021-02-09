Mumbai gets new coach in Ramesh Powar ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy
Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar has been appointed as Mumbai team's coach for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scheduled to begin from February 20.
Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Naik confirmed the development to PTI on Tuesday.
Powar got the charge after former domestic cricketer Amit Pagnis, who was initially appointed as Mumbai coach, quit from his position following the team's dismal show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
The 42-year-old Powar, who has played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India, was the former head coach of the national women's team. He also has enough coaching experience on his CV, including stints at the Bengaluru-based National Cricket Academy.
"I'm thankful to the CIC (Cricket Improvement Committee) and MCA for trusting my coaching abilities and I am looking forward to the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
"I am looking forward to creating a healthy, positive environment. We will look to play positive brand of cricket," Powar told PTI after his appointment.
The Mumbai team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be picked on Wednesday and India batsman Shreyas Iyer, who had missed the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy due to an injury, is available for selection, a source in the know how said.
In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic 50-over tournament, Mumbai is placed in Elite Group D alongside Delhi, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Pondicherry.
Mumbai's matches will be played in Jaipur. PTI NRB SSC SSC SSC
Race to World Test Championship final: India, who have slipped to fourth position with 68.3 percentage points, cannot afford another loss in the four-match series and will be looking to win at least two of the remaining three matches to secure a 2-1 or 3-1 result and a place in the final.
India vs England: India crumbled to Anderson's reverse swing and Leach's clinical spin and although Virat Kohli impressed with fighting half-half-century, it wasn't enough to deny England of a memorable win.
Known for his ability to swing the ball and make it move off the seam in helpful conditions, Anderson produced two fantastic deliveries to breach the defence of India opener Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, in conditions where he has struggled to perform otherwise.
India vs England: Jack Leach, who picked up 4/76 in England's massive win over India on Tuesday, felt India batsman Rishabh Pant was in IPL mode in reference to the India wicketkeeper's knock of 91 in the first innings.
Manjrekar has explained his 'issue' with India batsman Ajinkya Rahane, highlighting his expectations from the vice-captain of the India team.
India vs England: Kohli rued that India failed to apply the kind of pressure on the England batsmen that was expected and losing the toss did not help much given the placid nature of the wicket.
