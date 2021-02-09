IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Mumbai gets new coach in Ramesh Powar ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy
File image of former India cricketer Ramesh Powar.(Twitter Image)
File image of former India cricketer Ramesh Powar.(Twitter Image)
cricket

Mumbai gets new coach in Ramesh Powar ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Mumbai gets new coach in Ramesh Powar ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:22 PM IST

Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar has been appointed as Mumbai team's coach for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scheduled to begin from February 20.

Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Naik confirmed the development to PTI on Tuesday.

Powar got the charge after former domestic cricketer Amit Pagnis, who was initially appointed as Mumbai coach, quit from his position following the team's dismal show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The 42-year-old Powar, who has played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India, was the former head coach of the national women's team. He also has enough coaching experience on his CV, including stints at the Bengaluru-based National Cricket Academy.

"I'm thankful to the CIC (Cricket Improvement Committee) and MCA for trusting my coaching abilities and I am looking forward to the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"I am looking forward to creating a healthy, positive environment. We will look to play positive brand of cricket," Powar told PTI after his appointment.

The Mumbai team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be picked on Wednesday and India batsman Shreyas Iyer, who had missed the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy due to an injury, is available for selection, a source in the know how said.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic 50-over tournament, Mumbai is placed in Elite Group D alongside Delhi, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Pondicherry.

Mumbai's matches will be played in Jaipur. PTI NRB SSC SSC SSC

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI)
Indian captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI)
cricket

'He will hit one or two 100s': Laxman lauds Kohli's batting in 2nd innings

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:42 PM IST
India vs England: During a discussion on the match on Star Sports after India lost the first Test by 227 runs, Laxman was asked if Kohli looked in complete control while batting in the final innings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @ECB ON TUESDAY, Feb. 9, 2021, ** Chennai: England's bowler James Anderson celebrates a wicket during the 5th & final day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Tueday, Feb. 9, 2021. England won the match to lead the the series 1-0. (ECB/PTI Photo)(PTI02_09_2021_000178B)(PTI)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @ECB ON TUESDAY, Feb. 9, 2021, ** Chennai: England's bowler James Anderson celebrates a wicket during the 5th & final day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Tueday, Feb. 9, 2021. England won the match to lead the the series 1-0. (ECB/PTI Photo)(PTI02_09_2021_000178B)(PTI)
cricket

'Reminded me of impact Flintoff had in 2005 Ashes Test': Root lauds Anderson

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Speaking on the impact Anderson had in the match, England skipper Joe Root said that the bowler reminded him of the impact Andrew Flintoff had in the 2005 Ashes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
World Test Championship points table after completion of 1st Test between India and England(Twitter/ICC)
World Test Championship points table after completion of 1st Test between India and England(Twitter/ICC)
cricket

World Test Championship: England rocket to top of points table, India slump to 4

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:48 PM IST
  • Race to World Test Championship final: India, who have slipped to fourth position with 68.3 percentage points, cannot afford another loss in the four-match series and will be looking to win at least two of the remaining three matches to secure a 2-1 or 3-1 result and a place in the final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: SCREENSHOT FROM BCCI VIDEO** Chennai: Indian skipper Virat Kohli during Day 1 of the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_05_2021_000236B)(PTI)
**EDS: SCREENSHOT FROM BCCI VIDEO** Chennai: Indian skipper Virat Kohli during Day 1 of the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_05_2021_000236B)(PTI)
cricket

IND vs ENG: 'No regrets,' Kohli explains why Kuldeep did not play in 1st Test

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:35 PM IST
India vs England: After India lost the first Test on Tuesday, Kohli was asked about the reasons behind Kuldeep's exclusion, and the India skipper said that he does not regret the decision despite the loss.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NFormer Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
NFormer Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
cricket

‘Maybe they’ll bring him in place of Nadeem or Sundar’: Gavaskar

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:43 PM IST
While speaking on Star Sports Network, Gavaskar pointed out that the Indian bowlers must put a check on no-balls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @ECB ON TUESDAY, Feb. 9, 2021,** Chennai: England Captain Joe Root and Dom Bess appeal for the wicket of Washington Sundar of India during the 5th & final day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Tueday, Feb. 9, 2021. England won the match to lead the the series 1-0. (ECB/PTI Photo)(PTI02_09_2021_000176B)(PTI)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @ECB ON TUESDAY, Feb. 9, 2021,** Chennai: England Captain Joe Root and Dom Bess appeal for the wicket of Washington Sundar of India during the 5th & final day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Tueday, Feb. 9, 2021. England won the match to lead the the series 1-0. (ECB/PTI Photo)(PTI02_09_2021_000176B)(PTI)
cricket

'Pant could make things interesting': Root on why he England not declare

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:53 PM IST
India vs England: England captain Joe Root admitted that he did not declare innings keeping Rishabh Pant's abilities in mind.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jack Leach picked up 4/76. (BCCI)
Jack Leach picked up 4/76. (BCCI)
cricket

1st Test: Kohli fight in vain as Leach, Anderson help England topple India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:59 PM IST
  • India vs England: India crumbled to Anderson's reverse swing and Leach's clinical spin and although Virat Kohli impressed with fighting half-half-century, it wasn't enough to deny England of a memorable win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Live
India vs England Score, 1st Test, Day 5(Twitter)
India vs England Score, 1st Test, Day 5(Twitter)
cricket

1st Test, Day 5 Highlights: India crumble as England soar to 1-0 series lead

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:02 PM IST
India vs England Highlights, 1st Test, Day 5: Indian captain Virat Kohli's 24th Test fifty went in vain as spinner Jack Leach (4/76) and James Anderson (3/17) guided England to a magnificent 227-run win. With this win, England lead the 4-match series 1-0.
READ FULL STORY
England's James Anderson(Twitter)
England's James Anderson(Twitter)
cricket

'Jimmy' rolls the years back at Chepauk- Watch Anderson's brilliance in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:23 PM IST
  • Known for his ability to swing the ball and make it move off the seam in helpful conditions, Anderson produced two fantastic deliveries to breach the defence of India opener Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, in conditions where he has struggled to perform otherwise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant goes big. (BCCI)
Rishabh Pant goes big. (BCCI)
cricket

'Thought he was playing in the IPL': Jack Leach on bowling to Rishabh Pant

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:51 PM IST
  • India vs England: Jack Leach, who picked up 4/76 in England's massive win over India on Tuesday, felt India batsman Rishabh Pant was in IPL mode in reference to the India wicketkeeper's knock of 91 in the first innings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane during training. (Getty Images)
Ajinkya Rahane during training. (Getty Images)
cricket

'After a 100, class players carry their form': Manjrekar's 'issue' with Rahane

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:51 PM IST
  • Manjrekar has explained his 'issue' with India batsman Ajinkya Rahane, highlighting his expectations from the vice-captain of the India team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A dejected Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)
A dejected Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)
cricket

'We didn't achieve that in this game': Kohli on what went wrong for India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:19 PM IST
  • India vs England: Kohli rued that India failed to apply the kind of pressure on the England batsmen that was expected and losing the toss did not help much given the placid nature of the wicket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of England great James Anderson(Getty Images)
File photo of England great James Anderson(Getty Images)
cricket

India vs England: Laxman gives huge compliment to James Anderson

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Anderson produced three of the best possible deliveries to dismiss Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant on day five of the ongoing first Test to leave India reeling here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former India cricketer Ramesh Powar.(Twitter Image)
File image of former India cricketer Ramesh Powar.(Twitter Image)
cricket

Mumbai gets new coach in Ramesh Powar ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Mumbai gets new coach in Ramesh Powar ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP