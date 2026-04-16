Mumbai Indians bet on 21-year-old Punjab pacer after injury setback in attempt to put derailing campaign back on track

Injuries have hit franchises early in the Indian Premier League 2026 season, and mid-season replacements are being made as the race for qualification builds up. Mumbai Indians, who currently sit 9th on the table with just one win, have so far struggled to find momentum under captain Hardik Pandya, with their experienced bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult failing to hit their stride as well. Mumbai Indians have struggled this season so far, with just one win in four matches. (IPL Image)

The five-time champions have replaced their 25-year-old left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar, who has struggled to recover from a meniscus tear injury picked up during a Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai earlier in 2026. Krish Bhagat, the 21-year-old pacer from Punjab, has been announced as his replacement for the remainder of this season and has been signed at his base price of INR 30 Lakh.

The draft came after Bhagat had previously showcased his skills and talent while trialling with MI over the past 2 years, acting as a ney bowler during pre-season preparations.

In domestic cricket, the young right-arm pacer has quietly built his reputation, featuring in 7 First-class and 9 List A matches for Punjab. His career-best figures came in a List A match against Chhattisgarh, where he claimed 3/33. In addition to his contributions with the ball, he has shown promise as a lower-order batter, scoring 51 off 65 balls against Uttarakhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

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Krish earned MI contract after strong showing as net bowler “Krish has consistently impressed the coaching staff with his dedication, work ethic, and the quality he brings in every session and in the practice games that he has played for Mumbai Indians. His commitment and development over the years, both in domestic and at Mumbai Indians practise sessions this season, have earned him this well-deserved opportunity to transition into the main squad,” read in the official statement by MI.

Ankolekar, a Mumbai native who previously served as a net bowler for MI, was picked ahead of the 2026 IPL season for ₹30 Lakh. He rose to prominence after his stellar performances for India in the 2020 U-19 World Cup and as a leading wicket-taker at the 2019 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup. While his absence will be a setback, it opens the door for Bhagat to step up at a time when MI’s bowling attack has looked short on impact.

The IPL has historically served as a platform for emerging young players to make their mark, as seen this season with the wicketkeeper-batter Mukul Choudhary for Lucknow Super Giants. It remains to be seen whether Bhagat can seize this opportunity if given a chance this season.