MI jump a spot, Warner challenges Dhawan: Check IPL 2023 latest Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap standings

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 witnessed yet another final ball thriller for the third day in a row as Cameron Green and Tim David survived a barrage of pacey yorkers from Anrich Nortje to drive Mumbai Indians home against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. The five-time IPL winners won the contest by six wickets and with this outcome also opened their account in the ongoing edition.

Coming back to the match, Nortje had five runs to defend in the final over and he gave only three off the first five balls, which also included Mukesh Kumar dropping a simple catch of Tim David.

Green, who made unbeaten 17, and David (13 not out) scampered for two runs in the final ball to bring an end to otherwise a one-sided affair till the time Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma were batting in the middle.

The MI skipper scored his first half-century in 25 innings before getting out for 65(45) with Delhi wicketkeeper Abishek Porel grabbing a one-handed stunner. Together with Tilak, the pair added crucial 68 runs for the second wicket, before stitching a 71-run stand for the opening wicket with Ishan Kishan.

Earlier, Axar Patel played a sensational 25-ball 54 to bail Delhi out of danger after they were reduced to 98/5. Apart from him, David Warner hit yet another half-century before getting out for 51(47). Meanwhile, Mumbai did an exceptional job in the death overs and picked the final five batters in 10 balls. Jason Behrendorff and Piyush Chawla shared three wickets each.

IPL 2023 Points Table after DC vs MI match

Latest IPL 2023 Points Table

The result saw Mumbai Indians jump one spot on the points table and are now placed eighth. Delhi, on the other, will have to wait a bit more before they can open their account. With four defeats in as many matches, they are currently languishing at the bottom of the ten-team table.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap list after DC vs MI match

Latest IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings

The strike-rate may not be up to the mark but Warner continue to muster runs. In the clash against Mumbai, the southpaw slammed yet another half-century and went to score 51(47) before getting out to Jason Behrendorff in the 19th over. He currently stands at the second position with 209 runs under his tally.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap list after DC vs MI match

Latest IPL 2023 Purple Cap standings

Although wickets fell in clusters and 14 off them fell on Tuesday evening but none had a major impact in the Purple Cap standings. Mark Wood still leads the tally with 9 blows, and Rashid Khan, who became the first bowler to complete a hattrick in this edition, is placed at second with 8 wickets to his name. Yuzvendra Chahal too has the same number of wickets.

