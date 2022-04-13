‘The only issue I see with MI & Jasprit is…': Ex-IND opener on Bumrah's struggle; shares tips ahead of PBKS clash

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) have failed to live up to their reputation in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise are yet to open their account and are languishing at the bottom of the ten-team points table.

The biggest concern for the team has been the dip in form of Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Both the senior members are yet to fire big and it has also affected their team's performance.

While Rohit has just managed 80 runs from the four outings, Bumrah has leaked runs at an economy of over 8.

As Mumbai are all set to take on Punjab Kings in their fifth match of the season, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra made some interesting analysis about Bumrah's performance.

Chopra rated Bumrah as the “best bowler” in the Mumbai setup but drew concerns about the Indian pacer not getting support from the others. He also suggested few alternatives, which MI could try in the fixture against Punjab Kings.

“The biggest strength of Mumbai Indians is that they have the best bowler in Jasprit Bumrah. The only issue I see with Mumbai Indians and Jasprit Bumrah is that he has only 4 overs to bowl and the opposition acknowledges that fact. They respect the 4 overs of Bumrah but in the remaining 16 overs the opposition knows that they get ample of opportunities to score. If the opposition doesn’t go after him (Bumrah) then it becomes very difficult for him to take wickets. Because other bowlers are not putting enough pressure, the opposition doesn’t go after Bumrah but the rest, it is very difficult. He is an asset and MI will surely keep someone like Bumrah as he is a constant threat.”

“I am hoping they have Tymal Mills play if he is available or Riley Meredith who got some pace, or maybe Mayank Markande or Murugan Ashwin. I am expecting a few changes in the team actually because if you don't change anything and expect a different outcome or results that's not very smart,” said Chopra on Star Sports' show Game Plan.