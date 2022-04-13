IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS Live Score: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai search for first win against inconsistent Punjab

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 Match 23 Live Score: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will be aiming to break their losing streak in the season when the side faces Mayank Agarwal's PBKS in its fifth game of the season. MI is currently the only team without a win in the tournament after Ravindra Jadeja's Chennai Super Kings registered their maiden victory of the 2022 edition last night (against Royal Challengers Bangalore). The PBKS have been playing an attacking brand of cricket; even as the side, faced a middle-order collapse twice in the season so far due to their ultra-attacking batting approach. Mumbai, meanwhile, have played with a number of overseas combination – playing with only two foreign players in their previous game against RCB; however, nothing has worked out for the side so far.

