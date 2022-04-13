Home / Cricket / IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS Live Score: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai search for first win against inconsistent Punjab
Live

IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS Live Score: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai search for first win against inconsistent Punjab

  • Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 Match 23 Live Score: Follow live updates of MI vs PBKS, 2022 Indian Premier League Match 23 as Rohit Sharma's side search for its first win in the current season.
MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Match 23 Latest Updates
MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Match 23 Latest Updates(IPL)
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 05:00 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 Match 23 Live Score: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will be aiming to break their losing streak in the season when the side faces Mayank Agarwal's PBKS in its fifth game of the season. MI is currently the only team without a win in the tournament after Ravindra Jadeja's Chennai Super Kings registered their maiden victory of the 2022 edition last night (against Royal Challengers Bangalore). The PBKS have been playing an attacking brand of cricket; even as the side, faced a middle-order collapse twice in the season so far due to their ultra-attacking batting approach. Mumbai, meanwhile, have played with a number of overseas combination – playing with only two foreign players in their previous game against RCB; however, nothing has worked out for the side so far.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 13, 2022 05:00 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Live: PBKS' aggressive approach

    An ultra-aggressive approach from the Punjab Kings has been lauded by fans and former cricketers alike, but it has also been a reason for their downfall in two of their four games so far.

  • Apr 13, 2022 04:48 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Live: Rohit's form a concern

    The Mumbai Indians skipper has been inconsistent at the top, with scores of 41, 10, 3, and 26 in the first four games. Rohit came with an aggressive intent in the previous game, but his innings was cut short, thanks to an impressive caught-and-bowled from Harshal Patel.

  • Apr 13, 2022 04:39 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Live, MI vs PBKS: H2H Record

    Total IPL matches: 28

    MI won: 15

    PBKS won: 13 

  • Apr 13, 2022 04:36 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Live Updates: 2 wins, 2 losses for PBKS

    The Punjab Kings have been playing an aggressive brand of cricket so far, but it has not worked on every occasion for the side. The side's middle-order collapsed in the previous game against Gujarat Titans, and the side would be striving for more consistency when it takes on Mumbai Indians.

  • Apr 13, 2022 04:33 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Live: Mumbai Indians searching for first win

    This is nothing new for the Mumbai Indians – they have often been the ‘slow starters’ in the IPL. However, MI's performances have been a cause of concern this year as their bowling attack has been thoroughly outclassed in all four losses of the season so far. The side has tried different combinations in their first four games – including playing with only two overseas stars in the previous match. However, nothing has worked for them so far.

  • Apr 13, 2022 04:30 PM IST

    IPL 2022, Match 23: MI vs PBKS

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 Match 23. Rohit Sharma and co. will be aiming to secure their first win of the season, while Punjab Kings will be striving for more consistency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai indians punjab kings ipl 2022 ipl
cricket

‘The only issue I see with MI & Jasprit is…': Ex-IND opener on Bumrah's struggle

Rohit Sharma has just managed 80 runs from the four outings, Jasprit Bumrah has leaked runs at an economy of over 8.
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians reacts during Indian Premier League 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals,(PTI)
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians reacts during Indian Premier League 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals,(PTI)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 05:05 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
cricket

'Mahi bhai helped me improve my game': India star reveals MS Dhoni's key advice

  • The 28-year-old player revealed MS Dhoni's key advice as the former settles into his role in his maiden season at CSK.
Former CSK captain MS Dhoni.&nbsp;(CSK)
Former CSK captain MS Dhoni. (CSK)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 04:54 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
cricket

'Good that I didn't score a century...': Sehwag recalls epic Tendulkar story

  • Virender Sehwag said that even Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 100 centuries in international cricket, understood that winning a match is far more important than scoring a ton. 
Tendulkar won player of the match for his performance in the 2011 World Cup semi-final(Getty )
Tendulkar won player of the match for his performance in the 2011 World Cup semi-final(Getty )
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 04:48 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
cricket

IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS Live Score: Rohit's Mumbai search for first win vs Punjab

  • Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 Match 23 Live Score: Follow live updates of MI vs PBKS, 2022 Indian Premier League Match 23 as Rohit Sharma's side search for its first win in the current season.
MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Match 23 Latest Updates(IPL)
MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Match 23 Latest Updates(IPL)
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 05:00 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
cricket

IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS Live Streaming: When and where to watch? 

IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS Live Streaming: The IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians take on Punjab Kings(IPL Twitter)
IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians take on Punjab Kings(IPL Twitter)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 03:48 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
cricket

Chennai Super Kings biggest sports franchise in India: Survey

  • CSK's loyal fan base of 22.5 Million people is almost the same as the entire fan base of the sport of Football in India. The report defines a loyal fan as someone feels emotionally connected with team and its results, and engages in online or offline conversations around the team and its players.
Chennai Super Kings players in a huddle(BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings players in a huddle(BCCI)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 03:34 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
cricket

‘I've my eyes on Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit': PBKS star ahead of MI clash

Punjab Kings have so far enjoyed a mixed campaign, winning two matches out of the four they've played so far.
Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians celebrates after scoring a half century(IPL)
Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians celebrates after scoring a half century(IPL)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 03:10 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
cricket

Dale Steyn's out of this world reply to fan's ‘Bumrah better than you’ tweet

  • Dale Steyn's witty side again came to the fore when a fan replied to his tweet claiming that India's Jasprit Bumrah is a better fast bowler than him.
File image of Dale Steyn(AFP)
File image of Dale Steyn(AFP)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 02:35 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
cricket

'Natural gift of hitting ball a long way like Yuvraj': Manjrekar on CSK player

Chennai Super Kings finally ended their winless run after securing a 23-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube celebrates his half-century(IPL)
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube celebrates his half-century(IPL)
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 01:58 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
cricket

With Shivam Dube CSK again show how to get the best out of players

  • This is the kind of impact Dhoni has on the youngsters, says former Mumbai coach.
Shivam Dube of the Chennai Superkings plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.(PTI)
Shivam Dube of the Chennai Superkings plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.(PTI)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 12:54 PM IST
Copy Link
BySanjjeev K Samyal, Rajesh Pansare
Close Story
cricket

IPL 2022: MI, CSK winning crowds despite stuttering start

One is playing at home, the other is still high on MSD
Spectators in stands during the Indian Premier League 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore(IPL)
Spectators in stands during the Indian Premier League 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore(IPL)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 12:35 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRasesh Mandani, Mumbai
Close Story
cricket

Watch: Dhoni's last-minute field change scripts Kohli's downfall, video viral

  • Dhoni's strategic mind again came to the fore in the CSK vs RCB, IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai when the legendary cricketer's last-minute fielding change brought about the downfall of Virat Kohli.
MS Dhoni strategic brilliance brought about Virat Kohli's wicket(Screengrab)
MS Dhoni strategic brilliance brought about Virat Kohli's wicket(Screengrab)
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 02:07 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
cricket

PBKS predicted XI vs MI: Punjab look to solve Mumbai puzzle with two changes

IPL 2022, PBKS predicted XI vs MI: In the clash against Gujarat Titans, which Punjab lost by six wickets, the team were not up to the mark with the ball. 
IPL 2022, PBKS predicted XI vs MI(IPL)
IPL 2022, PBKS predicted XI vs MI(IPL)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 12:09 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
cricket

‘Some cricketers lavishly playing in IPL and haven't spoken about SL's crisis'

Ranatunga, a decorated left-handed batter and captain during his playing days, requested the Sri Lanka players playing in the IPL to return home least for a week and join the protesters.
Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana celebrates with CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja(IPL/BCCI)
Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana celebrates with CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja(IPL/BCCI)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 11:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
cricket

IPL 2022, Points table, Orange & Purple Cap: Dube-Uthappa take massive leaps

IPL 2022, Points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa were the architects behind the win as the pair smashed 17 sixes between them.  
IPL 2022, Points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa in action against RCB(IPL)
IPL 2022, Points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa in action against RCB(IPL)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 10:58 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out