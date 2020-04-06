Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings: Sanjay Manjrekar picks which side holds the edge

cricket

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 12:25 IST

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are the two sides which have dominated the Indian Premier League over the years. Led by MS Dhoni, CSK have been the most consistent team, but the fortunes of Mumbai Indians have improved drastically ever since Rohit Sharma has taken over as the captain.

Commenting on the same, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar believes the Mumbai Indians have emerged as the side which has challenged Chennai Super Kings and have fared better in the finals. “The IPL has been going on for about 12 years, and when we look at winning percentage, which is a good way of looking at teams, a good winning record, CSK is right up there, but of late, there’s been a surge by Mumbai Indians coming through the ranks, winning titles as well. Mumbai Indians have won 4, CSK has won 3 but they have played less IPL,” Manjrekar told Star Sports.

“ When you look at that, Mumbai Indians is emerging as a team that is threatening CSK in the last few years, they have actually been the better team than CSK, couple of IPL titles to MI. When MI come to the final, they tend to win it, CSK not as much. When you look at the entire IPL, CSK go first, but of late, may be Mumbai Indians have a slight edge,” he further added.

Chances of staging the Indian Premier League this year seem remote but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering the August-September window in case the country recovers from the deadly COVID-19 outbreak in time. The BCCI had postponed the IPL to April 15 in the wake of the outbreak but with more positive cases being reported every passing day, chances of holding the tournament in April seem bleak.