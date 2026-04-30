Mumbai Indians now find themselves in a tricky position on the points table after failing to defend a massive 244-run total against Sunrisers Hyderabad, slumping to their sixth defeat of the season. What was expected to be a dominant campaign has instead unravelled into a deeply disappointing run, with the five-time champions struggling to find any rhythm or consistency. Having lost six of their eight matches, MI’s campaign has been riddled with lapses, both with the bat and ball, at crucial moments. Once tipped as pre-tournament favourites, they are now stuck in ninth place, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. Their recent form offers little encouragement either, managing just one win in their last five outings. The inability to close out games, even after posting imposing totals, underlines the issues plaguing the side. With time running out, they are staring at a season that is quickly slipping beyond their control.

Mumbai Indians have won just two matches this season so far.(PTI)

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Hardik Pandya and his side have struggled to perform as a unit, with a lack of collective effort repeatedly hurting them this season. They have already lost two matches despite a batter scoring a century, exposing the bowling unit’s inability to hold its nerve in key moments. Barring the two wins they have managed, the attack has largely failed to click. Jasprit Bumrah hasn’t quite shown his usual cutting edge, while Trent Boult has looked short of his best. Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur, too, have looked past their prime, and Hardik’s own returns with the ball have only added to the team’s problems.

Matters have been further complicated by Rohit Sharma’s absence after a hamstring injury against RCB, with his return still some matches away, leaving a significant gap at the top.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read - Rohit Sharma in disbelief; Akash and Nita Ambani shellshocked after Travishek storm turns MI’s night into nightmare MI Playoff Qualification Scenarios Explained {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mumbai Indians are still in the playoff hunt, but there is no room for slip-ups from here on. With six matches left, every game is effectively a must-win. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mumbai Indians are still in the playoff hunt, but there is no room for slip-ups from here on. With six matches left, every game is effectively a must-win. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Their path is straightforward, though far from easy. MI need to win all six remaining league fixtures, and do so convincingly, to boost their net run rate. If they can string together six strong victories, they will finish the league stage on 16 points, a tally that has historically been enough to secure a spot in the top four. Anything less, however, could leave their campaign hanging by a thread. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their path is straightforward, though far from easy. MI need to win all six remaining league fixtures, and do so convincingly, to boost their net run rate. If they can string together six strong victories, they will finish the league stage on 16 points, a tally that has historically been enough to secure a spot in the top four. Anything less, however, could leave their campaign hanging by a thread. {{/usCountry}}

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Even a single defeat would leave them heavily dependent on other results. Finishing with five wins would take them to 14 points, where net run rate and favourable outcomes elsewhere would come into play - a situation several teams have faced in the past. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, for instance, made it through to the 2024 playoffs with 14 points, relying on NRR to edge ahead.

An abandoned match would also complicate matters. Dropped points in such scenarios can prove costly, as seen last season when Delhi Capitals missed out despite finishing on 15 points. For Mumbai Indians, the margin for error is virtually non-existent.

Mumbai’s remaining fixtures present a stiff challenge, with little room to ease into rhythm. They start with an away game against Chennai Super Kings on May 2, followed by a return home to face Lucknow Super Giants on May 4. A neutral venue clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur awaits on May 10, before they head to Dharamsala to take on Punjab Kings on May 14. The campaign then moves to Kolkata for a meeting with Kolkata Knight Riders on May 20. Mumbai wrap up their league stage at home against Rajasthan Royals on May 24 in an afternoon match, which could have a major say in their playoff hopes.

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