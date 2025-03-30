Mumbai Indians’s hopes hinge on home advantage

MUMBAI: The importance of a good start is not lost on any IPL team. More so for Mumbai Indians having finished at the bottom of the table last season, losing 10 of their 14 games. With a new combination on offer after the mega auction, it was hoped the results would show but after defeats in their first two games it is obvious some bases still need to be covered. Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill (L) and Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya hug after Saturday’s match in Ahmedabad. (AP)

Losing to Chennai Super Kings in Chennai and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad have not marked an ideal start for MI. It leaves a question on whether they have got the right mix of players, befitting the five-time champions.

Monday’s match, their first at home this season, thus gains significance. Taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium is a good match-up to understand where their team stands compared to their champion sides of the past. During their successful period, MI had a dominating run against KKR, but last season when they were struggling KKR beat them in both games, home and away.

At auctions, sides go in with a simple strategy: build a combination that can help garner the most points from the seven home games. A good home run and a couple of away wins are enough for a playoff berth.

MI also picked their side keeping the conditions at the Wankhede Stadium in mind. The red soil surface provides good bounce and most teams avoid taking on MI in similar conditions. Understandably, on Saturday at Motera, where GT had the option of both red and black soil wickets, they chose the latter. And MI struggled.

The outcome of Monday evening’s game at home will give a fair idea of how the season is going to pan out for the Hardik Pandya-led side.

In the first two games, lack of runs from the top-order hurt Mumbai as did the lack of bowling options in the death. Half of MI’s woes will be solved if Rohit Sharma fires at the top. He has failed in both the games and the side never recovered from his early dismissals, labouring to 155/9 against CSK and 160/6 against GT.

MI’s top-order woes have been compounded because their overseas options Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks have yet to look the part. Opener Rickelton has got 13 and 6 in his two innings. After their 36-run defeat to Titans, captain Pandya said his batters have yet to come to the party.

“There should not be a concern (about the batting) but at the moment I think it is time...” Hardik said. “I mean, we all need to take responsibilities and it’s early stage. But at the same point of time, I think batters have to come to the party. And yeah, hopefully they come soon.”

With the unavailability of Jasprit Bumrah, MI are vulnerable in death overs. Pacers Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar are not designated slog over bowlers. They did a good job against GT when used only for one over each in the slog overs stage but they are specialist new ball operators. Bowling at the death on Wankhede’s true bounce will be a tougher experience. Satyanarayana Raju bowled the last over against GT but he is inexperienced.

MI have their task cut out. And key to their success will be in winning at Wankhede.