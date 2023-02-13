Watch: Mumbai Indians share unseen reaction of Team India stars after signing Harmanpreet for 1.8 cr at WPL Auction

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the batting charge of the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise in the forthcoming edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The senior batter was roped in by record-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners for a bargain at the inaugural Women's Premier League auction on Monday. After losing Indian opener Smriti Mandhana to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai entered the bidding war to sign Indian skipper Harmanpreet by raising the paddle with a massive bid.

Mumbai Indians joined the bidding war with a staggering bid of ₹1.2 crore during the marquee set of the WPL auction at the Bandra-Kurla Complex. Countering MI's initial bid, UP Warriorz entered the bidding war with a much-improved offer to sign the star batter at ₹1.7 crore. Defeating the likes of Delhi Capitals, RCB, and UP Warriorz, Mumbai Indians came up with a winning bid as the Indian skipper was sold to MI for ₹1.8 crore.

Taking to Twitter after roping in Harmanpreet at the WPL auction, Mumbai Indians shared an unseen video of the Indian women's team players celebrating the signing of the veteran batter. "Harry! Harry Harry! Exclusive reaction coming in from South Africa!," MI captioned the post on the microblogging site. MI also confirmed the appointment of Harmanpreet as the leader of the Mumbai women's team with a special post starring Indian men's team captain Rohit Sharma. Harmanpreet is leading the Indian T20I side at the ICC Women's World Cup in South Africa. Harmanpreet-led India outclassed arch-rivals Pakistan a day before the WPL auction at the T20 World Cup.

"I feel great, I have always seen Mumbai Indians doing well in the IPL, and now I also have the opportunity to be part of the team", Harmanpreet. I think it's a gamechanger for all of us because we are going to experience this pressure [for] the first time. I'm very excited and at the same time, this will entirely change women's cricket not only in India [but] even in world cricket. We all are coming to Mumbai and I hope we'll get a lot of support. Mumbai Indians fans have always been great and we are really looking forward [to experiencing it]," told Sports 18.

Harmanpreet emerged as the only star player signed by Mumbai Indians in the first set at the WPL auction. Mumbai Indians then signed Nat Sciver-Brunt for a whopping sum of ₹3.2 crore. While opener Mandhana made headlines by joining RCB for ₹3.40 crore, all-rounder Deepti Sharma became the second costliest Indian player at the auction when the India star was roped in by UP Warriorz for ₹2.6 crore.

