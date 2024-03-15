Edit Profile
Friday, Mar 15, 2024
    Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bat

    Mar 15, 2024 7:04 PM IST
    Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Eliminator of Women's Premier League, 2024
    Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Eliminator of Women's Premier League, 2024. Match will start on 15 Mar 2024 at 07:30 PM
    Venue : Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

    Mumbai Indians squad -
    Harmanpreet Kaur, Humairaa Kaazi, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Priyanka Bala, Yastika Bhatia, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail
    Royal Challengers Bangalore squad -
    Disha Kasat, Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Asha Shobana, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk, Satheesh Shubha, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine, Indrani Roy, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Renuka Singh, Shradda Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux

    Mar 15, 2024 7:04 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Scores: Playing XI

    Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Bangalore (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana(C), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(WK), Disha Kasat, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Shobana, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh.

    Mar 15, 2024 7:04 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Scores: Playing XI

    Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Mumbai (Playing XI) - Harmanpreet Kaur(C), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Yastika Bhatia(WK), Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Humairaa Kaazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.

    Mar 15, 2024 7:01 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Toss Update

    Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bat

    Mar 15, 2024 6:30 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Eliminator of Women's Premier League, 2024

    Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Details
    Eliminator of Women's Premier League, 2024 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

