Mumbai teen Ayush Mhatre looks set for the long cricket ride

Mumbai: When one met Ayush Mhatre at the Mumbai Cricket Association annual awards function on March 20, he had a T20 match the next day. “From our home in Virar, he was travelling by car for the Panvel (Navi Mumbai Premier League) matches. It used to take four hours one way,” says his father Yogesh. After the semi-final played under lights, he reached home at 4 am. Chennai Super Kings’ Ayush Mhatre scored 94 off 48 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (AP)

But such is the teenager’s craze for playing matches, Ayush doesn’t mind the travel. “He is playing matches non-stop. You can take him anywhere for a match. After the tournament, next day he had his three-day Times Shield match for Bharat Petroleum,” says his school coach Sachin Koli for whose team Ayush was playing in Panvel.

The 17-year-old opening batter’s journey has not been easy. Hailing from Virar, Mumbai’s farthest suburb on the western line, pursuing his passion for cricket has meant spending a lot of time commuting in local trains. Virar to Dadar one way is nearly 90 minutes. He has been doing it right from his school days.

“He doesn’t mind the long commute, he just wants to go back home to Virar. Ayush says even a couple of hours sleep at home freshens him up. He catches up on sleep while travelling. The moment he sits in the local train, he falls asleep, that’s a habit since childhood,” says Yogesh, an ex-banker.

Logging in so many miles chasing his dream shows his hunger for scoring runs.

Picked early by the Mumbai Cricket Association at the start of this season, he has underlined his potential as a special talent. After making his first-class debut in the Irani Cup match for Mumbai, he made a half-century on Ranji Trophy debut in Baroda and a hundred (176 off 232 balls) in his second Ranji game against Maharashtra. His progress in the one year has been mighty impressive.

Calling his progress nothing short of miraculous, his full-time coach Prashant Shetty says: “In less than a year, he has debuted in Irani, Ranji, Vijay Hazare, India under-19 as well as IPL.”

After international cricket, there’s no bigger stage than IPL. On Saturday, he made everyone take notice with a superb 94 (48 balls) for Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This season, little has gone CSK’s way – they lost to RCB by 2 runs – but Mhatre has been one of the few positives. As CSK look to rebuild, they see Ayush as one for the future.

“He’s got talent, hand-eye coordination. He’s got a beautiful, silky swing. He’s aggressive. Everything we like about a modern-day T20 player. But to me, it’s the temperament and being able to execute in a trial and then on the big stage. It’s one thing to have a lot of shots, but to be able to execute that game plan on a big stage in front of some of the biggest players in the world is what I admire,” CSK coach Stephen Fleming said at the press conference.

With so many former players working as experts, one’s potential gets quickly noticed in IPL. Ayush impressed. Without having to slog, he showed the ability to play shots all around by getting into good position.

Coach Shetty points to the teenager’s belief. “He batted (chasing 214) like he was the senior partner. He was clear he had to take as much responsibility as any senior player and win the match. His ability to pick the length is very good, and he has a clear mind-set. He didn’t change his game because he was out in the 30s in the earlier games.”

A relaxed atmosphere at CSK despite a difficult season has helped Ayush fit in. As luck would have it, he made his IPL debut at Wankhede, his homeground. Picked as replacement (for injured skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad), he was asked to join up at Mumbai. His father and school coach Koli were in the room when Fleming walked in. The meeting ahead of the game lasted just a couple of minutes. The coach had come to just inform Ayush he was batting at No.3.

“We’ve a pretty relaxed camp. He was very comfortable from day one and the team was very comfortable with him. Hopefully, it’s the start of a long relationship,” said Fleming.

Ayush did entertain the Wankhede crowd, including his extended family members, with a 15-ball 32. “About 20 of us had gone to watch. It was a terrific experience,” Yogesh said. “We took the 12.30 (am) return train to Virar, reached home around 2.30.”

Usually, families with cricket kids move to the city to save commute time, but the Mhatres find that thought alien. Brought up in a joint family, with a house amidst open fields, the idea of living in a flat doesn’t fit in. With the runs flowing from Ayush’s bat, the Mhatres from Virar are braced for long local train trips to the stadium.