Musheer Khan's two words that boiled Prithvi Shaw and led to almost a fist-fight in Mumbai vs Maharashtra match

What should have been a celebration of top-class batting turned briefly sour when an on-field altercation broke out between out-of-favour India opener Prithvi Shaw and young Mumbai spinner Musheer Khan during a three-day friendly match between Maharashtra and Mumbai at the MCA Stadium in Gahunje, Pune. Prithvi Shaw fights with Mumbai cricketers

The flashpoint occurred just moments after Shaw was dismissed for a brilliant 181 off 220 balls, an innings laced with 21 fours and 3 sixes. Representing Maharashtra for the first time against his former Mumbai teammates, Shaw was in scintillating form, sharing a record-breaking 305-run opening stand with Arshin Kulkarni, who went on to smash 186 from 140 balls.

But Shaw's dismissal in the 74th over, caught at square leg by Irfan Umair off Musheer Khan, took a sharp emotional turn. As Shaw walked off the field, visibly fired up, he was allegedly triggered by two words from Musheer Khan — “Thank you.”

Though seemingly harmless, the sarcastic tone of Musheer’s send-off is believed to have provoked Shaw, who had just dismantled the Mumbai bowling attack for nearly six hours. As per the video footage circulating online, Shaw turned back, walked toward Musheer angrily, and appeared to raise his bat and grab the young spinner by the collar before being separated by an on-field umpire and fellow players.

Both Mumbai and Maharashtra confirmed to Cricbuzz that the sledging had been building throughout Shaw’s innings, but it was Musheer’s pointed “Thank you” after the wicket that crossed the line for the Maharashtra batter. The altercation, though brief, overshadowed what had otherwise been a high-quality day of cricket.

Maharashtra captain Ankit Bawne downplayed the incident, saying, “It’s a practice match. They’re all former teammates. Such things happen in the heat of the moment. It’s all okay now, and there’s no issue.”

Neither the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) nor the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MACA) has issued a formal statement or taken disciplinary action as of now.

While the situation appears to have been defused quickly, the clash between Shaw and Musheer serves as a reminder that even the most innocuous words — like “thank you” — can light a fuse in the high-pressure world of competitive cricket, especially when former teammates face off with points to prove.