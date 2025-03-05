Mushfiqur Rahim, veteran Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter, announces retirement from ODIs

Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh's veteran wicketkeeper-batter, announced his retirement from ODIs on Wednesday. The announcement came roughly a week after Bangladesh's exit from the Champions Trophy, where Rahim was part of the squad. Bangladesh finished winless in their group, with two losses in three matches; their last game against Pakistan was washed out in Rawalpindi. Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim at the net during a practice session in Champions Trophy(AFP)

Rahim announced his retirement through his official Facebook profile; in his statement, he acknowledged that while Bangladesh couldn't make a mark in global tournaments, he ensured “100%” commitment towards the side.

“I am announcing my retirement from the ODI format as of today,” Rahim began.

"Alhamdulillah for everything. While our achivements may have been limited on a global level, one thing is certain: whenever I stepped onto the field for my country, I gave more than 100% with dedication and honesty.

“The last few weeks have been very challenging for me, and I have come to realize that this is my destiny. Allah says in the Quran: “Wa tu’izzu man tasha’ wa tu’zhilu man tasha’” - “And He honours whom He wills, and He disgraces whom He wills.” (3:26).”

Rahim also thanked his friends and family in the statement.

“Lastly, I would like to deeply thank my family, friends and my fans for whom I have played cricket for the last 19 years,” wrote the Bangladesh veteran.

ˆ(More to follow…)