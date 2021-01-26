IND USA
Punjab pacer Siddharth Kaul claims a double-wicket maiden vs Karnataka(BCCI Domestic / Twitter)
cricket

Mushtaq Ali: Impressive Punjab knocks out defending champion Karnataka

Pacers Siddharth Kaul (3/15) and Sandeep Sharma (2/17) ran through the Karnataka top-order after they were sent in to bat.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:35 PM IST

Punjab knocked defending champions Karnataka out from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as their bowlers set up a comfortable nine-wicket win in the first quarter-final, here on Tuesday.

Punjab first dismissed Karnataka for meagre 87 and then overhauled the target in 12.4 overs in what turned out to be a lopsided contest at the Sardar Patel stadium.

Pacers Siddharth Kaul (3/15) and Sandeep Sharma (2/17) ran through the Karnataka top-order after they were sent in to bat.

Karnataka was reeling at 26 for three, after openers Karun Nair (12) and Devdutt Padikkal (11) fell cheaply.

Pavan Deshpande (0) was dismissed off his second ball, as Mayank Markande took a diving catch.

Kaul dismissed both Padikkal and Deshpande in the fourth over.

It soon became 26 for four, as young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh (2/16) dismissed B R Sharath (2), who was caught in the slip cordon.

All-rounder Shreyas Gopal (13), who has often come to Karnataka's rescue too could not convert his start as he edged to wicket-keeper Prabhsimran Singh off pacer Ramandeep Singh (2/22) as Karnataka lost its half side for 51.

Ramandeep got his second wicket when he sent back J Suchith (8) to leave Karnataka at 72 for six.

Leggie Mayank Markande (1/12) then got into the act as he cleaned up a well-set Anirudh Joshi (27). Punjab continued their dominance over their opposition and ran through their lower order.

Punjab lost opener Abhishek Sharma (4) early but Prabhsimran Singh (49 not out off 37 balls) and Mandeep Singh (35 not out ) ensured that the chase was walk in the park with their 85-run unbeaten stand for the second wicket.

Prabhsimran, who took on the listless Karnataka attack, fittingly finished the game with a six.

Brief Scores:

Karnataka 87 all out (Aniruddha Joshi 27, Shreyas Gopal 13; Siddharth Kaul 3/15, Arshdeep Singh 2/16) lost to Punjab 89/1 (Prabhsimran Singh 49 not out, Mandeep Singh 35 not out; A Mithun 1/11) by 9 wickets.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
syed mushtaq ali trophy karnataka punjab sandeep sharma siddharth kaul devdutt padikkal
