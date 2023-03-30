'My auction stopped at 1.10 cr and I was like 'So soon?': GT youngster recalls bidding war before IPL 2023 opener

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will kickstart their title defence in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against the mighty Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. The blockbuster clash between Gujarat and Chennai will also be the curtain-raiser of the 2023 season of the world's richest T20 league - the IPL. After lifting the famous trophy in their debut season, Pandya's Gujarat Titans made significant gains by signing some of the biggest stars at the IPL auction last year.

Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans signed several household names at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction last year(IPL)

The Gujarat-based franchise roped in former Sunriers Hyderabad (SRH) Kane Williamson for INR 2 crore at the IPL 2023 auction. Defending champions Gujarat Titans also acquired the services of Joshua Little (INR 4.4 crore) and KS Bharat (INR 1.2 crore) at the auction. However, it was Indian pacer Shivam Mavi, who emerged as GT's costliest purchase at the IPL 2023 auction. In a recent video from the franchise, GT's expensive signing recalled the bidding war that took place for his signatures at the IPL auction.

“During the auctions, I was in Nagaland playing a Ranji Trophy match for Uttar Pradesh. You must have seen earlier that my auction stopped at 1.10 crore Rupees and I was wondering why it stopped so early,” Mavi told Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2023. “I wanted to be picked by the Gujarat Titans because I was excited to play with them. I had heard that the management and the captain here are very good. I have met all of them earlier. That nature and the atmosphere of the team is really good, that’s why I wanted to be picked by GT,” the 24-year-old added.

Mavi's former side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made the first bid for the Indian pacer at the auction. Mavi then triggered a bidding war between Gujarat and Rajasthan Royals (RR) which was won by the defending champions. The Indian fast bowleri was signed by Gujarat Titans for a staggering sum of INR 6 crore at the IPL auction. The U-19 World Cup-winner has played 32 matches in the IPL. Mavi made his debut against former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens in 2018. Speedster Mavi has picked up 30 wickets in the cash-rich league. The Indian pacer has also played 6 T20Is for Team India.

