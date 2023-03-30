'They will be lifting the trophy': Michael Vaughan drops massive IPL 2023 prediction to burn the internet

With the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) around the corner, former England skipper Michael Vaughan has issued a bold statement by predicting the winner of the upcoming season. Vaughan, who never shies away from expressing his views on Twitter, said that he is looking forward to the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. Four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will meet defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the curtain-raiser of the IPL 2023 on Friday. Michael Vaughan has predicted the winner of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (Michael Vaughan Instagram/ BCCI)

Taking to Twitter in the lead-up to the IPL 2023 opener between CSK and GT on Wednesday, former England skipper Vaughan predicted the winner of the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. Vaughan has backed Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) to lift the famous trophy this season. "I think it’s going to be @rajasthanroyals year .. they will be lifting the trophy in late May .. #OnOn #IPL2023," Vaughan said in his tweet. Rajasthan Royals last lifted the IPL trophy in 2008 - the inaugural season of the cash-rich league.

Under Samson's leadership, former champions Rajasthan Royals made it to the final of the IPL last season. Samson's RR finished second on the IPL 2022 points table. With 9 wins and 5 defeats, Rajasthan Royals picked up 18 points from 14 matches last season. The Royals were upstaged by table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2022 at Eden Gardens. RR then defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 7 wickets in Qualifier 2 to enter the IPL 2022 final. However, RR failed to end their trophy drought as Samson and Co. were outclassed by Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 final at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals roped in superstars Jason Holder (INR 5.75 crore), Adam Zampa (INR 1.5 crore), and Joe Root (INR 1 crore) at the auction for the 2023 season of the world's richest T20 league. Former champions Rajasthan Royals will kickstart their campaign against 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match No.4 of the IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

