Joe Root gives massive remark on Sanju Samson and Ashwin ahead of IPL 2023, names RR's most exciting prospect

In a way, Sanju Samson's job as the Rajasthan Royals captain is very easy and very difficult at the same time. He has players like Jos Buttler, Joe Root, and Ravichandran Ashwin who come with a wealth of leadership experience. He can turn to them at any time for guidance. On the other hand, he also has to create a position for himself to lead these champion cricketers. Root feels Samson has already created that. The England batter who will make his maiden appearance in IPL 2023, said the RR captain is an exciting prospect. Ashwin and Joe Root in RR's practice session(RR)

“Last year was an exceptional year for the franchise and I've always enjoyed watching Sanju (Samson) play. I think he's a hell of a talent and seems to keep growing every year as a player and as a leader," Root said.

Samson led RR to the finals in the last edition. Many believe they have the best team in the tournament and can end the long trophy drought this year.

Root spoke of the homely environment in the RR set-up. "It's a real family environment. Everyone seems to want to create that feel around things that it's more than just performances on the field. It's been a very warm welcome from the very first call, they said they were delighted to get me in the auction and I'm really looking forward to catching up further down the line.

"I've been here for a couple of days and feel very much a part of things already. I think it's a really nice environment to play cricket and I'm looking forward to it. I am being extremely well looked after and eventually that helps me excel on the field,” he added.

England’s ex-Test Cricket captain is looking forward to the season. “I'm really excited, it's an experience that you can't replicate anywhere else in the world. I've never experienced it before so it's all going to be very new to me, which, for an experienced player that's played a lot of international cricket, is really exciting."

"I've heard a lot of things. And I'm really looking forward to living it now. It's gonna be a very special year with the fact that the Royals are coming back to Jaipur and connecting with the fans and the city again. We're looking forward to embracing that atmosphere and being a part of it,” said the right-hander.

Speaking of a player who he's excited to see play, Root quoted: "Riyan Parag. He played some important innings last year at a very young age, but I think he is quite mature as a player. I'm looking forward to watching and learning from these guys and seeing how they go about practice and how they think about the game.

"Ashwin is another name I'm really excited about. He's definitely a match winner, and it's great to get the opportunity to work with these guys up close, watch them go about things, learn from them and hopefully spend some treasured memories with them as well,” added Root.

