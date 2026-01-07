‘My boyfriend’s coming’: Justin Langer’s animated reaction to Jacob Bethell after classy Ashes century in Sydney

Jacob Bethell’s maiden Test century at the Sydney Cricket Ground didn’t just keep England alive in the fifth Ashes Test — it gave a bruising tour a rare moment of composure. With Australia pushing for a 4-1 series finish after piling up 567 in the first innings, Bethell’s unbeaten 142 ensured day four had meaning. England's Jacob Bethell bats during play on day four of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) (AP)

England still finished 302 for 8 and only 119 ahead, but the left-hander’s stand dragged the match into a fifth day and forced Australia to earn it the hard way.

The innings also produced one of the more memorable bits of live TV this summer. On TNT Sports, former Australia coach Justin Langer couldn’t hide his delight as Bethell was welcomed into the conversation.

"Ah, guess what, my boyfriend's coming. My boyfriend arrived," said Justin Langer. The remark made Alastair Cook and the presenter of TNT Sports laugh out loud as they welcomed Jacob Bethell.

"I love his honesty. I love the way he played. And yeah, dare I say, I love him," the Australian legend remarks made Alastair Cook get all naughty. Cook replied, "I am not going to quote that for the national TV. I'll let Justin do that."