‘My boyfriend’s coming’: Justin Langer’s animated reaction to Jacob Bethell after classy Ashes century in Sydney
Jacob Bethell's maiden Test century at the Sydney Cricket Ground kept England's hopes alive in the Ashes, scoring an unbeaten 142.
Jacob Bethell’s maiden Test century at the Sydney Cricket Ground didn’t just keep England alive in the fifth Ashes Test — it gave a bruising tour a rare moment of composure. With Australia pushing for a 4-1 series finish after piling up 567 in the first innings, Bethell’s unbeaten 142 ensured day four had meaning.
England still finished 302 for 8 and only 119 ahead, but the left-hander’s stand dragged the match into a fifth day and forced Australia to earn it the hard way.
The innings also produced one of the more memorable bits of live TV this summer. On TNT Sports, former Australia coach Justin Langer couldn’t hide his delight as Bethell was welcomed into the conversation.
"Ah, guess what, my boyfriend's coming. My boyfriend arrived," said Justin Langer. The remark made Alastair Cook and the presenter of TNT Sports laugh out loud as they welcomed Jacob Bethell.
"I love his honesty. I love the way he played. And yeah, dare I say, I love him," the Australian legend remarks made Alastair Cook get all naughty. Cook replied, "I am not going to quote that for the national TV. I'll let Justin do that."
The back-foot lesson behind Bethell’s hundred
The jokes landed because the cricket did too. Jacob Bethell’s hundred was built on decision-making England’s batting has often lacked in Australia: leave well, defend straight, and cash in when the ball sits up. On a surface offering bounce and carry, his back-foot control stood out against an attack that has bullied England all series.
"He just says it as it is. I just love what he said about growing up in Barbados. I've always said, if I were a coach of a kid, I would be teaching them to play off the back foot before the front foot," said Langer.
"Because if you have any worries about playing off the back foot, it doesn't matter if you hit 10 billion balls on the front foot. You're never going to be quite as sharp. So, a great upbringing for him, a great lesson for kids wanting to become really good players," he added.
Justin Langer’s point was technical, but it also doubled as a comment on England’s current identity. In an era where “entertainment” is often confused with constant aggression, Bethell’s innings was a reminder that pressure cricket in Australia still rewards basics — and that sometimes the boldest statement is simply batting properly for long enough to shift the game.