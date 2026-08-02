‘My daughter wouldn’t have allowed me home’: Ravi Shastri after receiving Jude Bellingham-signed cap

Saturday turned out to be a bitter-sweet day for Hundred side Birmingham Phoenix. Although they lost their match against Welsh Fire, the presence of their co-owner and England soccer star Jude Bellingham was special. The 23-year-old scored seven goals and provided one assist as the Three Lions reached the semifinals in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup.

Ravi Shastri shakes hands with Jude Bellingham. (X)

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Anyway, on Saturday, he was at the coin toss between Birmingham Phoenix and Welsh Fire, and his introduction was made by none other than former India all-rounder and renowned cricket commentator Ravi Shastri.

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“And he's a hometown boy. He's a... Birmingham superstar, Galactico. Fresh from a magnificent World Cup. Co-owner of the Birmingham Phoenix. And it's none other than Jude Bellingham. Now, Jude's gonna hand over the coin,” Shastri boomed in his characteristic way.

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{{^usCountry}} 64-year-old Shastri had a fanboy moment for sure, for later he took to X and posted totally in thrall to the Real Madrid star. "Great to have Birmingham's own Galáctico, in the house for the toss at The Hundred. What a player. What a World Cup. Class written all over him. Good luck for the season ahead!” Shastri wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 64-year-old Shastri had a fanboy moment for sure, for later he took to X and posted totally in thrall to the Real Madrid star. "Great to have Birmingham's own Galáctico, in the house for the toss at The Hundred. What a player. What a World Cup. Class written all over him. Good luck for the season ahead!” Shastri wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Shastri also received a cap signed by Bellingham. The former India coach said, “The autograph is for my daughter. She wouldn’t have allowed me home if I had not taken it.”

Shastri has been in the UK for a while. A couple of days ago, Shastri shared a lovely picture with Rohit Sharma on X. It appears Shastri ran into Rohit on one of his strolls in London as he wrote, “Great bumping into a relaxed Shaaaarma on a stroll in London.” In the picture, both are smiling, with Rohit wearing a nice shirt and looking at least 10 years younger, and Shastri has his right arm wrapped around Rohit's shoulders, with the index finger and thumb of his other hand pointing inwards towards the India opener.

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Going back to the Hundred game, Birmingham Phoenix won the toss and decided to have a bat but could only score 137/9 with Joe Clarke being the top-scorer with 35 runs off 23 balls. Marco Jansen and Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets each. It proved to be a close match as Welsh Fire took the contest with four balls to go. Phil Salt (46) and England’s new Test captain Joe Root (58 not out) led the chase for Welsh Fire at Edgbaston, Birmingham.