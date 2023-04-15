'My good results came under Mahi bhai. But what matters more for me...': GT star's explosive 'team environment' remark

On Thursday night, senior India pacer Mohit Sharma made a sensational return to the game after over four months, as he delivered a match-winning performance for Gujarat Titans on his franchise debut in the 2023 Indian Premier League. Mohit registered impressive figures of 2/18 in four overs against Punjab Kings, helping the Titans restrict the side on 153/8 in 20 overs. The defending champions eventually reached the target with six wickets to spare.

MS Dhoni; GT players in action(IPL)

Mohit had last represented India in 2015 and was also a part of the Chennai Super Kings till the same year. However, his stock fell rather rapidly after he lost his place in the side; the pacer had indifferent outings with Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) between 2016-2018 and even as he made a return to CSK in 2019, Mohit played in only one game for the side. The pacer remained absent from the league for two successive years (2021, 2022) before making a return with the Titans this season.

Mohit enjoyed some of his best years playing under Mahendra Singh Dhoni for both, India and CSK. In fact, his best season in IPL also came in CSK colours in 2014, when he took 23 wickets in 16 matches. However, Mohit has now stated that the team environment at Gujarat Titans is the best that he has been in so far.

"Majority of my IPL and India career has been under Mahi bhai. My good results have come under him, big credit goes to him for getting the best out of me. But what matters more for me is how much you are enjoying the game. 2023-206 was the golden period in my career but in terms of environment it is the best I have experienced in the IPL," Mohit told PTI.

Mohit had replaced Yash Dayal for his first IPL game in three years after the latter had gone for five consecutive sixes in the previous game. However, he insisted the team has a "no replacement" policy.

"Nobody replaces anyone in this team. Yash could have played but he had fever that is why he could not play. If I played, it was due to the circumstances. I spoken to him at length post match also. He was sitting with me after the game," Mohit said.

"The whole credit goes to management for creating this environment on and off the field. It is the most important thing for a franchise," he added.

