Watch - ‘My grandmother started crying’: England's Harry Brook on being IPL millionaire courtesy Sunrisers Hyderabad

Published on Dec 24, 2022 01:48 PM IST

This will be Brook's maiden IPL and managing such an interest in the auction in the first attempt speaks volumes about the young man's talent. Reacting to the big-pay day and a probable IPL debut, Brook said he was out for breakfast with his family when the news came in. His grandmother, who was there with him at the breakfast table, started crying.

ByHT Sports Desk

Before Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Cameron Green shattered records by becoming the three most expensive picks in the history of IPL auctions in a space of 20 minutes, it was Harry Brook who set the ball rolling for a high-pay day in Kochi on Friday. The England right-handed batter wasHarry Brook one of the first to go under the hammer in set 1 of the IPL 2023 auction. While he was pitted to go big in the auction considering limited options of quality among specialist batters available, the three-way battle that took place among Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad took many by surprise.

Rajasthan Royals opened the bidding for Brook at 1.5 crore. RCB were quick to join in. The Faf du Plessis bailed out at 4.8 crore and that's when SRH came into the frame. After an intense bidding war with RR, the orange army finally managed to take the England batter on board for a whopping 13.25 crore.

"I don't really know how to react to it, I'm pretty much at a loss for words. I was out for breakfast with my family and my grandma started crying. Thank you very much Sunrisers," Brook said in a video shared by Jio Cinema.

The right-hander, who has been in terrific form of late with the bat, scoring three centuries in the Test series against Pakistan, emerging as the Player of the Series, said he was excited to play in Hyderabad in front of jam-packed crowds.

“Hi Orange Army, I am really excited and grateful for this opportunity of coming to the IPL this year. I am really looking forward to playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. I’ve heard that the atmosphere is unbelievable, one of the best grounds in the competition. I am really excited,” Brook was quoted as saying in a video uploaded on SRH’s Twitter handle.

Brook is no stranger to franchise T20 leagues. Even before making his international debut, he had made a name while playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League. The 23-year-old, who led England in 2018 U19 World Cup and was one of the top run-getters of the tournament, which India won, has also represented Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League in Australia.

HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

