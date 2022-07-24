'My main aim is to...I am ready to do anything for that': Out-of-form Virat Kohli hints at return for big tournament

Former India captain Virat Kohli has been immensely criticised for his ongoing struggles with the bat which is also part of his long-standing century drought. Since November 2019, the three-figure mark has eluded the star India batter, stretching across 78 international innings. But Kohli has made his intentions clear, of giving everything to the best of his abilities as the ex-India skipper has hinted towards his return for the big tournament next month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli had missed the 2018 Asia Cup as he was rested along with many other white-ball regulars. Under then stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma, the second-string India side nevertheless extended their dominance in Asia with yet another title win.

Kohli, who remains India's highest run-getter in Asia Cup tournament with 766 runs in 14 innings across the two formats, is all set to make an return to the Indian side for the big tournament which begins from August 27 onwards in the UAE.

ALSO READ: 'Felt we would talk about him as future India captain but he batted like Dhawan': Jadeja slams 27-year-old's knock vs WI

The 33-year-old also promised to give his best to help the Indian side win the World Cup. The Men in Blue presently have their eyes set on the 2022 T20 World Cup which will be played later in October in Australia while the 2023 will witness the ODI World Cup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that I am ready to do anything for the team,” said Kohli in a statement released by Star Sports.

Kohli has presently been rest from the ongoing tour of West Indies where India are playing a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I contest. Kohli's decision was widely criticised by veterans and experts of the game who opined that given his struggles with the bat the selectors should have sent him to West Indies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli last appeared in the tour of England where he had a forgettable outing scoring just 12 runs in the T20I series and 33 runs in the ODIs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON