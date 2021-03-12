IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'My mind was messed up': Shaw reveals the advice he got from Sachin Tendulkar after disappointing tour of Australia
Prithvi Shaw and Sachin Tendulkar.(Getty Images)
Prithvi Shaw and Sachin Tendulkar.(Getty Images)
cricket

'My mind was messed up': Shaw reveals the advice he got from Sachin Tendulkar after disappointing tour of Australia

  • Shaw played the first Test in Adelaide and played just 6 balls in the two innings he played. He was dropped from the playing XI as Shubman Gill replaced him. Shaw was criticised heavily for his technique.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:10 PM IST

Prithvi Shaw had a miserable 2020 with the bat as he failed to capitalize on the chances provided to him. The 21-year-old batting sensation had to endure a below-par season in Indian Premier League 2020 for Delhi Capitals as coach Ricky Ponting highlighted the shortcomings in his game. Then his weakness to in-swingers was again exposed during India’s tour of Australia. Shaw opened the innings for India in the first Test in Adelaide and played just 6 balls in the two innings he played.

He was dropped from the playing XI as Shubman Gill replaced him. Shaw was criticised heavily for his technique as the youngster faced a low period early in his career. However, he has been lighting up the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy with his strokeplay.

IND vs ENG live score 1st T20I in Ahmedabad

Shaw has scored 754 runs in seven games at an average of 188.5 in the tournament. It looks like Shaw is finally redeeming himself and a good performance in the IPL could again put him in the reckoning for a spot in Team India.

Shaw recently opened up about his struggles with the bat and how he talked to Sachin Tendulkar after the Australia tour.

READ | Prithvi Shaw sets scoring record as he battles the demons of 2020

"I met Sachin sir (Tendulkar) after I came back, he said don’t make too many changes and to just play as close to the body as I could. I was late on the ball. So during the entire Australia tour, I worked on that part. Maybe it was because I had gone to Australia after playing in Dubai (IPL),” Shaw told Indian Express.

"My mind was messed up. My bat was coming down from the gully area, but that’s how I have scored runs all my life. The problem was the way I was getting out and I had to fix it immediately. My back lift was the same but my bat was coming down slightly away from my body. There was an issue with the initial movement. I was in a fixed position. I needed to keep my bat closer to my body, which I wasn’t doing,” Shaw added.

Shaw also revealed that he sought the help of head coach Ravi Shastri and batting coach Vikram Rathour to fix his problems.

“Ravi (Shastri) Sir and Vikram (Rathour) Sir made me realize where I was going wrong. I had to find a solution. Just go back to the nets and fix it. There were small mistakes that I was making. Those two innings (Adelaide, pink-ball Test) made me look bad,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prithvi shaw sachin tendulkar
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Ahmedabad: Indian skipper Virat Kohli and teammates after being defeated in the first T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Friday, March 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI03_12_2021_000222A)(PTI)
Ahmedabad: Indian skipper Virat Kohli and teammates after being defeated in the first T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Friday, March 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI03_12_2021_000222A)(PTI)
cricket

'We weren't aware enough on that pitch': Kohli after India's 8-wicket loss

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:56 PM IST
Virat Kohli said the batsmen will have to accept the faults and come back stronger in the next match of the series after England beat India by 8 wickets in the first T20I in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England squad celebrates a dismissal during the first T20 match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.(ANI Photo/ICC Twitter)
England squad celebrates a dismissal during the first T20 match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.(ANI Photo/ICC Twitter)
cricket

India caught cold in opening tie as England win by 8 wickets

By Abhishek Paul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:34 PM IST
Chasing a paltry 125 for victory England rode a good start from openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler to reach home in the 16th over.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) shaking hands with his English counterpart Eoin Morgan (R) after England win the first T20I by 8 wickets(BCCI)
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) shaking hands with his English counterpart Eoin Morgan (R) after England win the first T20I by 8 wickets(BCCI)
cricket

India vs England, 1st T20I: Action through images

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:29 PM IST
England defeated India by eight wickets in the first T20 International of the five-match series, here on Friday. Invited to bat, India posted 124 for seven, rescued by Shreyas Iyer's 48-ball 67-run knock. Jason Roy then smashed 49 off 32 balls as England overhauled the target in 15.3 overs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KL Rahul's amazing fielding effort against England in Ahmedabad
KL Rahul's amazing fielding effort against England in Ahmedabad
cricket

'Magnificent', 'insane': KL Rahul's amazing fielding leaves commentators in awe

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann and former India wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta who were in the commentary box at that time described KL Rahul’s fielding effort as ‘magnificent’ and ‘insane’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hardik Pandya plays a ramp shot off Ben Stokes in India vs England 1st T20I(ICC/Twitter)
Hardik Pandya plays a ramp shot off Ben Stokes in India vs England 1st T20I(ICC/Twitter)
cricket

ICC reacts after Hardik Pandya plays outrageous shot off Ben Stokes

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:26 PM IST
  • Hardik Pandya's outrageous ramp shot off Ben Stokes in India vs England 1st T20I in Ahmedabad forced ICC to tweet. The parent body wanted fans to come up with a name for Pandya's shot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket - First Twenty20 International - India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 12, 2021 England's Eoin Morgan REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
Cricket - First Twenty20 International - India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 12, 2021 England's Eoin Morgan REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
cricket

England players wear black armbands in memory of Joey Benjamin

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:27 PM IST
Former England and Surrey pacer, Benjamin, died earlier this week at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Indies vs Sri Lanka live score 2nd ODI(West Indies Cricket/Twitter)
West Indies vs Sri Lanka live score 2nd ODI(West Indies Cricket/Twitter)
cricket

West Indies vs Sri Lanka live score 2nd ODI in Antigua

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • Follow live score and updates of West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI in Antigua
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shikhar Dhawan leaves the pitch after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)
Shikhar Dhawan leaves the pitch after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)
cricket

'It's breaking news': Ex cricketer stunned with India's choice of openers

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:56 PM IST
India’s decision to rest Rohit Sharma right at the start of the T20I series against England and play Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul as openers surprised former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel, who termed it as ‘breaking news’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lizelle Lee(Twitter)
Lizelle Lee(Twitter)
cricket

Brilliant Lee single-handedly powers South Africa to win in 3rd women's ODI

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Chasing a competitive 249, Lee starred for the visitors with her breathtaking knock that came off 131 balls and had 16 fours and two hits over the fence. South Africa now lead the series 2-1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Highlights(BCCI)
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Highlights(BCCI)
cricket

1st T20 highlights: Iyer's fifty goes in vain as England win by 8 wickets

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:39 PM IST
India vs England, 1st T20 Highlights: Eoin Morgan’s England defeated Virat Kohli-led India by 8 wickets in the first T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Follow the live updates of IND vs ENG 1st T20I here.
READ FULL STORY
Sharjeel Khan of Pakistan(Getty Images)
Sharjeel Khan of Pakistan(Getty Images)
cricket

Tainted Sharjeel Khan named in Pakistan squad for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Besides Sharjeel, chief selector, Muhammad Wasim also announced a number of surprise exclusions and inclusions for the twin tour on which Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 internationals in South Africa and two Tests and three T20s in Zimbabwe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh(Getty Images)
File image of veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh(Getty Images)
ipl

Harbhajan Singh ‘regrets’ not playing at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:47 PM IST
As per the fixture announced by the IPL governing council, none of the franchises will be playing at their home grounds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PCB(Twitter)
PCB(Twitter)
cricket

PCB not in favour of Asia Cup this year

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:38 PM IST
PCB chief Ehsan Mani spoke about the Asia Cup after the franchise owners sought to know if the dates of PSL were clashing with the continental tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A general view of the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium (PTI)
A general view of the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium (PTI)
cricket

50% crowd allowed in Ahmedabad for India vs England T20I series

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:25 PM IST
All the Covid-19 related precautions have been taken and all standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being followed. The entire stadium has been sanitized considering safety of the spectators.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Kris Srikkanth. (PTI)
File image of Kris Srikkanth. (PTI)
cricket

'Too good not to be in playing XI': Srikkanth calls India batsman a 'class act'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • India vs England: Former captain Kris Srikkanth expects India to include the batsman in the Playing XI for England T20Is.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP