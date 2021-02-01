'My whole world in one frame': Virat Kohli comments on image of Anushka Sharma with daughter Vamika

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday reacted to an image shared by his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Instagram in which the couple were seen together with their new-born daughter, whom they have named Vamika.

In a post on Instagram, Anushka shared the image of her family and wrote: "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level !"

"Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full," she added.

"Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy," Anushka further said.





Commenting on the image, Virat wrote: "My whole world in one frame."

Virat Kohli reacted on the image.





Kohli and Anushka welcomed their baby girl on January 11. The cricketer had announced the news on Instagram and wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Kohli will return to cricket after paternity leave when India take on England in four-match Test series, the firs of which will begin from Friday.