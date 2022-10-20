Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Namibia vs UAE, Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022

Published on Oct 20, 2022 01:56 PM IST

Namibia vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia face UAE in their group stage match in Victoria, on Thursday. Follow here live score of NAM vs UAE, straight from GMHBA Stadium.

NAM vs UAE Live Score: Namibia face UAE in the T20 World Cup.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

T20 World Cup Live Score, Namibia vs UAE: UAE face Namibia in their T20 World Cup group stage match at the GMHBA Stadium in Victoria, on Thursday. UAE, who are already out of contention for a top-two finish in the group, will be looking to salvage some pride. Meanwhile, Namibia, who are third, will be hoping to grab a win and qualify for the Super 12 stage, which see them knock out Netherlands. A defeat for Namibia, will see Netherlands qualify for the next stage.

Namibia (Playing XI): Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Afzal Khan, Basil Hameed, Karthik Meiyappan, Fahad Nawaz, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

HT Sports Desk

