Namibia Women vs Nigeria Women Live Score: Match 3 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023 to start at 12:00 PM
Live

Namibia Women vs Nigeria Women Live Score: Match 3 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023 to start at 12:00 PM

Dec 10, 2023 10:59 AM IST
Namibia Women vs Nigeria Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023. Match will start at 12:00 PM

Namibia Women vs Nigeria Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023. Match will start on 10 Dec 2023 at 12:00 PM
Venue : Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe

Namibia Women squad -
Bianca Manuel, Edelle Van Zyl, Jurriene Diergaardt, Saima Tuhadeleni, Irene van Zyl, Mekelaye Mwatile, Sune Wittmann, Merczerly Gorases, Sylvia Shihepo, Yasmeen Khan, Kayleen Green, Naomi Benjamin, Victoria Hamunyela
Nigeria Women squad -
Adeshola Adekunle, Esther Sandy, Rukayat Abdulrasak, Blessing Etim, Favour Eseigbe, Igbinedion Victory, Lillian Udeh, Salome Sunday, Abigail Igbobie, Lucky Piety, Sarah Etim, Christabel Chukwuonye, Peculiar Agboya, Rachael Samson

Namibia Women vs Nigeria Women Live Score, Match 3 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023
Namibia Women vs Nigeria Women Live Score, Match 3 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 10, 2023 10:59 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023

    Namibia Women vs Nigeria Women Match Details
    Match 3 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023 between Namibia Women and Nigeria Women to be held at Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe at 12:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Topics
Namibia Women Nigeria Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 + 2 more
Sunday, December 10, 2023
