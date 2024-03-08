Namibia Women vs Nigeria Women Live Score: Match 6 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024 to start at 03:00 PM
Namibia Women vs Nigeria Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024. Match will start on 08 Mar 2024 at 03:00 PM
Venue : Achimota Senior Secondary School B Field, Accra
Namibia Women squad -
Bianca Manuel, Edelle Van Zyl, Jurriene Diergaardt, Sylvia Shihepo, Yasmeen Khan, Kayleen Green, Leigh-Marie Visser, Saima Tuhadeleni, Wilka Mwatile, Dietlind Foerster, Merczerly Gorases, Mekelaye Mwatile, Naomi Benjamin, Rianie Esterhuizen, Victoria Hamunyela
Nigeria Women squad -
Blessing Etim, Esther Sandy, Salome Sunday, Victory Igbinedion, Annointed Akhigbe, Favour Eseigbe, Lucky Piety, Peculiar Agboya, Abigail Igbobie, Sarah Etim, Adeshola Adekunle, Christabel Chukwuonye, Esther Odunayo, Lillian Udeh, Rachael Samson, Rukayat Abdulrasak
Namibia Women vs Nigeria Women Match Details
Match 6 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024 between Namibia Women and Nigeria Women to be held at Achimota Senior Secondary School B Field, Accra at 03:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.