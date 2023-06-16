Nasser Hussain details woeful Australia Ashes record to predict staggering fall of defending WTC winners

Australia head to Ashes series on the back of a stunning win against India in the World Test Championship final last week in London. As the third WTC cycle starts with the oldest-ever rivalry in cricket history, Australia find themselves confident of a winning start to their title-defense campaign. But England legend Nasser Hussain predicted a staggering fall of the defending WTC winners as he highlighted a woeful record of Australia. (ENG vs AUS Live Score Ashes)

Nasser Hussain makes his prediction for 2023 Ashes series(Getty Images)

England have not had their hands on the Ashes title since their home win in 2015 as Australia have won as hosts with a scoreline of 4-0 each in both 2017/18 and 2021/22 series and retained the urn in 2019 when the five-match series had ended in a 2-2 draw.

But this is a new England side, with a brand-new approach to Test cricket and Hussain feels that that the new-look hosts under Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum will reclaim the trophy from Australia. The pivotal reason behind the former England captain backing his country to a win is based on Australia's record in England. The last time Australia won the Ashes in England was in 2001. In fact, Australia had won four consecutive series in a row in England - 1989, 1993, 1997 and 2001.

“I can't see many draws simply because of the way England are playing, they're trying to take the draw out of the equation,” Hussain told The ICC Review. “Australia in Australia, England have got hammered. Australia in England, Australia haven't won here, won an Ashes series since 2001, but they've always been close. I'm going to go 3-2 to England.”

Hussain then picked England's new hero who will play a key role in the team's dramatic Ashes win.

“If you look at any cricket Ollie Robinson has played, it has been phenomenal,” Hussain said. “His County stats, his international stats, home, away, Dukes ball, Kookaburra ball. He just takes wickets for fun.

“If he's fit, keep an eye on Ollie Robinson. He has really burst on the scene. Doesn't go for many runs, is accurate and bowls a good length for England.”

