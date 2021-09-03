Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Nasser Hussain explains ideals lengths to dismiss Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli
cricket

Nasser Hussain explains ideals lengths to dismiss Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli

Nasser Hussain said Joe Root’s bowlers have not had to change their plans much to get the better of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 06:22 PM IST
Hussain (in frame) explains ideals lengths to dismiss Rohit, Rahul, Pujara, Kohli(Getty Images)

Analyzing the way the Indian batsman have been dismissed in the ongoing five-match series, former England captain Nasser Hussain said Joe Root’s bowlers have not had to change their plans much to get the better of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.

“And what will concern India - at least until Shardul Thakur connected with a few - was the repetitive nature of their dismissals. Basically, England haven't had to rethink many of their plans,” wrote Hussain in his column for the Daily Mail after India were dismissed for 191 in their first innings of the fourth Test match at The Oval.

Apart from captain Kohli, who scored a fifty, none of the Indian recognised batsmen could get going.

India vs England 4th Test Live score

Hussain explained how England bowlers have been planning against each of the Indian batsmen.

“You bowl a certain length to Rohit, but a bit fuller to KL Rahul. To Cheteshwar Pujara, you aim at fourth stump. To Kohli, you drag back your length a touch. And with Chris Woakes making a welcome return to the side, England had the perfect attack for these conditions,” Hussain wrote.



Kohli, who is yet to score a century since November 2019, was dropped when on 22 but played some delightful cover drives in his innings before he was once again nicked off by Robinson.

Hussain said bowlers who deliver it from a certain height have troubled Kohli a lot.

“But Robinson has got him three times in this series, which is a great feather in his cap, and it may have something to do with his release point. Since the start of 2020, India average only 18 against bowlers with a release point above 2.15m - the likes of New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson, as well as Craig Overton and Robinson here - so in that sense he's exploiting a bit of a weakness,” he added.

The former England captain, however, was quick to mention that one should not be too critical of Kohli as the Indian captain has a lot on his plate and he also made certain technical adjustments in this fourth Test.

“Having said all that, we shouldn't be too hard on Kohli. The amount of cricket that both these sides play - more any other teams in the world - can be exhausting, and Kohli bears the extra burden of captaining India, with all the demands that come with the job."

"It's no great surprise if he starts to play some tired shots outside off stump. The fact is, he still found time in an impossibly busy schedule to tinker with his game. And, for a while, it was a joy to watch,” Hussain said.


india vs england nasser hussain
