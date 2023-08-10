Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Most of them come in and have immediate success': Hussain reveals Ponting's early impressions on India star

'Most of them come in and have immediate success': Hussain reveals Ponting's early impressions on India star

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Aug 10, 2023 07:10 AM IST

Nasser Hussain apparently had a discussion with Ricky Ponting and Dinesh Karthik about India's rising star.

Who is the 'next big thing' in Indian cricket? Does the overused tag remind you of Shubman Gill, who is batting like a dream lately or his current partner-in-crime in the Caribbean - Ishan Kishan. Whether it's Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer or Yashasvi Jaiswal, one thing is ascertained - the Indian domestic circuit has a knack for producing exciting young talents, who have the potential to take over international cricket like fish to water.

Nasser Hussain apparently had a discussion with Ricky Ponting about India's rising star(Reuters)

The 2023 edition of the IPL saw the rapid rise of superstar Gill. The premier batter looks undroppable in the World Cup year. Besides the rise and rise of superstar Shubman, the IPL 2023 was a fruitful tournament for young Jaiswal, who recently made his international debut in the Caribbean. The India youngster managed to have a crack at the oldest (Test) and newest (T20I) formats against the West Indies.

ALSO READ: From India-Pakistan showdown to Australia vs South Africa: Check complete list of rescheduled fixtures for ODI World Cup

How good is young Yashasvi?

Is Jaiswal that good? According to former England skipper Nasser Hussain, the talented Indian opener definitely fits the bill. Enjoying the company of celebrated cricketers Dinesh Karthik and Ricky Ponting in the Ashes commentary box, Hussain was somewhat curious about Jaiswal. Hussain then rendezvoused with Ponting and the Englishman is now convinced that the Indian southpaw has the technique and mindset for a successful script in world cricket.

'I've been working with Ricky'

"From what I've seen...he's (Jaiswal) made a fantastic start. You speak to people who have seen him in the IPL, again I've been working with Ricky (Ponting) and Dinesh (Karthik) came over, and you ask questions, and they all go, yeah, this lad can play. He looks to have the technique and he looks to have that mindset. Like most young Indian players and batters in particular, most of them come in and have immediate success. And that is a good sign for first-class cricket, that they are being produced, not just the IPL," Hussain said in the ICC Review on Wednesday.

Jaiswal's record-fest outing in Caribbean

Debutant Jaiswal slammed a brilliant century in his first Test against the Men from the Caribbean. Jaiswal's batting masterclass powered Team India to a massive win over the West Indies. Thanks to Jaiswal's 171-run knock, Rohit Sharma and Co. kickstarted their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign with a 1-0 series win over the West Indies. The 21-year-old is the seventh Indian batter to score a debut century in an away Test match. He is the third Indian with a century on debut against the West Indies. The Indian opener had surpassed Sourav Ganguly by registering the highest score on Test debut (in an away game) for India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with World Cup 2023 and World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
nasser hussain ricky ponting yashasvi jaiswal india vs west indies
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP