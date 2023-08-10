'Most of them come in and have immediate success': Hussain reveals Ponting's early impressions on India star

Who is the 'next big thing' in Indian cricket? Does the overused tag remind you of Shubman Gill, who is batting like a dream lately or his current partner-in-crime in the Caribbean - Ishan Kishan. Whether it's Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer or Yashasvi Jaiswal, one thing is ascertained - the Indian domestic circuit has a knack for producing exciting young talents, who have the potential to take over international cricket like fish to water.

Nasser Hussain apparently had a discussion with Ricky Ponting about India's rising star(Reuters)

The 2023 edition of the IPL saw the rapid rise of superstar Gill. The premier batter looks undroppable in the World Cup year. Besides the rise and rise of superstar Shubman, the IPL 2023 was a fruitful tournament for young Jaiswal, who recently made his international debut in the Caribbean. The India youngster managed to have a crack at the oldest (Test) and newest (T20I) formats against the West Indies.

How good is young Yashasvi?

Is Jaiswal that good? According to former England skipper Nasser Hussain, the talented Indian opener definitely fits the bill. Enjoying the company of celebrated cricketers Dinesh Karthik and Ricky Ponting in the Ashes commentary box, Hussain was somewhat curious about Jaiswal. Hussain then rendezvoused with Ponting and the Englishman is now convinced that the Indian southpaw has the technique and mindset for a successful script in world cricket.

'I've been working with Ricky'

"From what I've seen...he's (Jaiswal) made a fantastic start. You speak to people who have seen him in the IPL, again I've been working with Ricky (Ponting) and Dinesh (Karthik) came over, and you ask questions, and they all go, yeah, this lad can play. He looks to have the technique and he looks to have that mindset. Like most young Indian players and batters in particular, most of them come in and have immediate success. And that is a good sign for first-class cricket, that they are being produced, not just the IPL," Hussain said in the ICC Review on Wednesday.

Jaiswal's record-fest outing in Caribbean

Debutant Jaiswal slammed a brilliant century in his first Test against the Men from the Caribbean. Jaiswal's batting masterclass powered Team India to a massive win over the West Indies. Thanks to Jaiswal's 171-run knock, Rohit Sharma and Co. kickstarted their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign with a 1-0 series win over the West Indies. The 21-year-old is the seventh Indian batter to score a debut century in an away Test match. He is the third Indian with a century on debut against the West Indies. The Indian opener had surpassed Sourav Ganguly by registering the highest score on Test debut (in an away game) for India.

