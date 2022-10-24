Nasser Hussain shuts Pakistan fan over fake ‘We shouldn’t upset ICC, BCCI' remark on no-ball controversy in IND vs PAK

India got the better of arch-rivals Pakistan by beating them by four wickets in a nail-biting cliffhanger in the Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup on Sunday. It took the heroics of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya who stitched a 100-run partnership after Team India was tottering at 31-4 in 6.1 overs. Kohli remained unbeaten at 82 runs off 53 balls in what many experts dubbed "the greatest ever knock in a T20I match".

Like many India-Pakistan matches earlier, this one also had its fair share of twists and turns and some very close calls for the umpires to make. During India's innings, third umpire rule Axar Patel run out in the first ball of seventh over. The umpire's decision irked many Indian fans who thought that the bails in the stumps were off even before the ball hit it.

However, the 20th over bowled by Mohammad Nawaz during India's innings had the most difficult situations for the umpires. Fourth ball by Nawaz was hit for a six and adjudged a no ball for being waist high. The next ball was a free hit and called wide. Nawaz was forced to bowl another delivery ( still the fourth legal delivery) and it ricocheted off after hitting the stumps. Kohli and Karthik ran three runs in byes as the ball went past the short third man.

Pakistani fans questioned the umpiring decisions which went against their team in the match. One fan posted a tweet with quotes attributed to former England captain and commentator Nasser Hussain. The quotes read " The Umpires made some weird decisions in favour of India today but maybe we should keep quiet and not upset ICC and BCCI."

Naseer strongly replied to the tweet, calling it “fake news and a fake quote”.

"Probably best if you can delete this please .. it's fake news and a fake quote and definitely not what a great game of cricket like today's deserves !! Thanks," Naseer commented.

The Men in Blue have got a strong start to their campaign at the marquee tournament and will play their next match against Netherlands on October 27, Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

