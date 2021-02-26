IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'It was not an 81 all out pitch, England batters looked like startled rabbits': Nasser Hussain on Ahmedabad Test
File image of Nasser Hussain(Getty Images)
File image of Nasser Hussain(Getty Images)
cricket

'It was not an 81 all out pitch, England batters looked like startled rabbits': Nasser Hussain on Ahmedabad Test

Agreeing that the pitch in Ahmedabad for the India vs England third Test match was a difficult one to bat on, former England captain Nasser Hussain said it was certainly not one in which you get bowled out for 81.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:41 PM IST

Former England captain Nasser Hussain slammed the England batsmen for not being able to score even 200 runs (combining both the innings) in the day-night Test against India and said they appeared like ‘startled rabbits’ in the second innings in front of Indian spinners.

Agreeing that the pitch in Ahmedabad for the India vs England third Test match was a difficult one to bat on, Hussain said it was certainly not one in which you get bowled out for 81.

"England looked like startled rabbits in that second innings. I don't think it was an 81 all out pitch but this was a much tougher pitch than Chennai." Hussain said on 'Sky Sports Cricket Podcast'.

Also Read | 'Take the pitch out and blame batsmen?': Cook questions Kohli

England were bowled out for 112 in the first innings. They came back strongly to skittle India out for 145 but were again found wanting in front of India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel to get bowled out for their lowest Test score against India of 81 in the second innings.

India then chased down the 49-run target with 10 wickets in hand to go 2-1 up in the four-match series.

"Especially on this pitch, where one spins prodigiously and the other skids on, you lose all kind of rhythm. That's what successive Test matches on these sorts of pitches do for your mindset," Hussain added.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who was the destructor-in-chief, relentlessly hit the good length areas to bamboozle the England batsmen and grab a match-haul of 11 for 70.

Also Read | Nothing in rules saying what type of pitch should be prepared: Geoffrey Boycott

"Axar is very accurate. He bowls stump to stump and some balls turn and some don't. Most of his wickets came from balls that didn't turn, so people will look at that and say 'why not play for those straight deliveries?' but it's the ball before.

"You could also argue that it was that pitch before in Chennai when everything spun big but it was the also the ball that spun big on Zak Crawley on day one here. Every England batsman thought 'I have to go for the spin' but most got done with the one that didn't spin," Hussain added.

The 52-year-old, who represented England in 96 Tests, feels England need to get a good score in the first innings to have a chance at winning the next Test.

"It is all about the mentality of that side now and to be fair to them a lot of the chat about the pitches and umpires has come from outside the dressing room. I have not heard a single England player say these conditions are unfair," said Hussain.

"They have to find a way and Zak Crawley's first-innings fifty was a positive. The carrot is there, 2-2 with India will not be a bad result at all. "Although I know that is a long way away when England haven't reached 200 in five innings. They have to get a score in the first innings," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england nasser hussain
Close
File phot of Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.(HT Archives)
File phot of Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.(HT Archives)
cricket

Delhi to host Vijay Hazare knockouts from March 7

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:20 PM IST
The matches will be organised at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and the Palam Ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's R Ashwin(AP)
India's R Ashwin(AP)
cricket

Accuracy added to variation, Ashwin's magic potion

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:04 PM IST
India have taken an unassailable 2-1 lead against England in the four-Test series; Ashwin leads the list of wicket-takers with 24 scalps in three Tests at 15.7 and has entered the elite club of bowlers with 400 Test wickets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Nasser Hussain(Getty Images)
File image of Nasser Hussain(Getty Images)
cricket

'It was not an 81 all out pitch, England batters looked like startled rabbits'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Agreeing that the pitch in Ahmedabad for the India vs England third Test match was a difficult one to bat on, former England captain Nasser Hussain said it was certainly not one in which you get bowled out for 81.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli makes special appearance Hardik Pandya-Axar Patel interview(Video screengrab)
Virat Kohli makes special appearance Hardik Pandya-Axar Patel interview(Video screengrab)
cricket

Kohli makes cameo in Gujrati during Hardik Pandya-Axar Patel interview: WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Indian captain Virat Kohli made a cameo during the conversation and applauded Axar’s performance in Gujarati.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of a cricket bat and ball.(Getty Images)
File image of a cricket bat and ball.(Getty Images)
cricket

Tamil Nadu ends Jharkhand's winning streak with 67-run win

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Jharkhand is on top of the standings with 12 points, followed by Punjab, Andhra, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh with eight points. Vidarbha lies in last place with 4 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya(Twitter)
File photo of Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya(Twitter)
cricket

Baroda continue winning streak, beat Chhattisgarh

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Opting to bat, Baroda rode on Pandya's hundred and Sheth's big-hitting to post 332/6 after a top-order failure, and then restricted the opposition to 319/9 to record their fourth win on the trot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devdutt Padikkal(Twitter)
Devdutt Padikkal(Twitter)
cricket

Padikkal cracks second successive ton as Karnataka thrash Kerala

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Chasing Kerala's 278, Karnataka cantered home with 27 balls to spare with the Royal Challengers Bangalore opener hitting 13 fours and two sixes in an unbeaten knock of 126 from 138 balls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yusuf Pathan announced his retirement from criccket
Yusuf Pathan announced his retirement from criccket
cricket

ICC reacts after Yusuf Pathan announces retirement from cricket

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:29 PM IST
  • “India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winner Yusuf Pathan announces his retirement from all forms of cricket,” tweeted ICC after Pathan made the announcement on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yusuf Pathan: File Photo(Twitter)
Yusuf Pathan: File Photo(Twitter)
cricket

Yusuf Pathan's top 5 knocks that will always be cherished by cricket fans

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:01 PM IST
As all-rounder Yusuf Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let's have a look at his top five knocks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yusuf Pathan poses with the 2011 ICC World Cup trophy(Twitter/ICC)
Yusuf Pathan poses with the 2011 ICC World Cup trophy(Twitter/ICC)
cricket

Yusuf Pathan, 2011 World Cup & 2007 WT20 winner, announces retirement

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:54 PM IST
  • Pathan made a name for himself in the Indian Premier League while playing for franchises like Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, before having a successful stint with the national team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden (L), Indian Cricket Team (R)(HT Collage)
Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden (L), Indian Cricket Team (R)(HT Collage)
cricket

'This is a mark of all the great teams in history': Matthew Hayden

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:26 PM IST
In an interaction with the news agency PTI, Hayden asserted that the Indian side has the ability to win games both at home and overseas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Trophy(IPL / Twitter)
IPL Trophy(IPL / Twitter)
ipl

BCCI looking at multiple cities to host IPL 2021: Report

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:37 PM IST
While the BCCI is keen to take the most successful domestic league to as many fans as possible, the board is also clear that the bio-bubble restrictions will be made keeping the safety of the players in mind.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Kevin Pietersen.(Twitter)
File image of Kevin Pietersen.(Twitter)
cricket

Kevin Pietersen to captain England Legends in Road Safety World Series

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:17 PM IST
Former cricketers Matthew Hoggard, Owais Shah, Monty Panesar, Nick Crompton are some of the other key members in the England Legends squad, a media release issued here said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Vinay Kumar: File Photo(HT Archives)
R Vinay Kumar: File Photo(HT Archives)
cricket

Pacer Vinay Kumar announces retirement from all forms of cricket

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:15 PM IST
The veteran pacer said that he has been lucky enough to play alongside the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in his career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alastair Cook and Virat Kohli(PTI)
Alastair Cook and Virat Kohli(PTI)
cricket

'Take the pitch out and blame batsmen?': Cook questions Kohli

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Former England captain Alastair Cook questioned India captain Virat Kohli’s judgement about the Ahmedabad pitch for the India vs England 3rd Test and said it was ‘hard’ to bat on.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac