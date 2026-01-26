Nat Sciver-Brunt elevates WPL, becomes first player to hit century in league history

Nat Sciver-Brunt made history in the Women’s Premier League by scoring the tournament’s first-ever century. The milestone came during Monday’s clash between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where the MI batter reached 100 in just 57 balls. Her remarkable innings featured 16 fours and a six, showcasing her dominance at the crease. With this knock, she helped propel the Mumbai Indians to a formidable total of 199/4 in their 20 overs, setting a new benchmark in the league. Nat Sciver-Brunt scripts history with first-every century in WPL. (BCCI)

Sciver-Brunt’s century not only highlighted her individual brilliance but also raised the bar for the WPL, leaving an indelible mark on the tournament’s history.

Earlier, Sophie Devine and Georgia Voll had come close, both falling just short at 99. Nat Sciver-Brunt, however, went one step further, breaking through the triple-digit mark to become the first player in WPL history to score a century, setting a new benchmark and raising the bar for the tournament.

Highest individual scores in WPL 100* - Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) vs RCB-W, Vadodara, 2026

99* - Georgia Voll (UPW-W) vs RCB-W, Lucknow, 2025

99 - Sophie Devine (RCB-W) vs GG-W, Brabourne, 2023

96* - Alyssa Healy (UPW-W) vs RCB-W, Brabourne, 2023

96* - Beth Mooney (GG-W) vs UPW-W, Lucknow, 2025

96 - Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W) vs DC-W, Mumbai DYP, 2026

Her 57-ball unbeaten ton and Hayley Matthews’ 56 laid the foundation for a big total for the Mumbai Indians in a must-win clash to remain alive in the race for the playoffs.

100-plus stands for MI-W in WPL 133 - Nat Sciver-Brunt & Hayley Matthews vs UPW-W, Bengaluru, 2025

133 - Nat Sciver-Brunt & Hayley Matthews vs GG-W, Brabourne, 2025

131 - Nat Sciver-Brunt & Hayley Matthews vs RCB-W, Vadodara, 2026

114* - Nat Sciver-Brunt & Hayley Matthews vs RCB-W, Brabourne, 2023

106* - Nat Sciver-Brunt & Harmanpreet Kaur vs UPW-W, Brabourne, 2023

Matthews and Sciver-Brunt put on 131 runs off 73 balls for the second wicket in a whirlwind partnership in which they not only rotated strike well but unleashed a flurry of boundaries. It was the fifth time that these batters joined hands to stitch a partnership of over 100 runs in the tournament.

Nat Sciver made history, completing the first-ever century of the tournament's history in 57 balls and how fitting it was that the tournament's leading run-getter of all time who did it. She reached the mark in the final over as Mumbai posted 199/4.