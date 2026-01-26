Edit Profile
    Nat Sciver-Brunt elevates WPL, becomes first player to hit century in league history

    Nat Sciver-Brunt’s knock not only highlighted her individual brilliance but also raised the bar for the WPL, leaving an indelible mark on the league's history.

    Updated on: Jan 26, 2026 9:41 PM IST
    By HT Sports Desk
    Nat Sciver-Brunt made history in the Women’s Premier League by scoring the tournament’s first-ever century. The milestone came during Monday’s clash between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where the MI batter reached 100 in just 57 balls. Her remarkable innings featured 16 fours and a six, showcasing her dominance at the crease. With this knock, she helped propel the Mumbai Indians to a formidable total of 199/4 in their 20 overs, setting a new benchmark in the league.

    Nat Sciver-Brunt scripts history with first-every century in WPL. (BCCI)
    Sciver-Brunt’s century not only highlighted her individual brilliance but also raised the bar for the WPL, leaving an indelible mark on the tournament’s history.

    Earlier, Sophie Devine and Georgia Voll had come close, both falling just short at 99. Nat Sciver-Brunt, however, went one step further, breaking through the triple-digit mark to become the first player in WPL history to score a century, setting a new benchmark and raising the bar for the tournament.

    Highest individual scores in WPL

    100* - Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) vs RCB-W, Vadodara, 2026

    99* - Georgia Voll (UPW-W) vs RCB-W, Lucknow, 2025

    99 - Sophie Devine (RCB-W) vs GG-W, Brabourne, 2023

    96* - Alyssa Healy (UPW-W) vs RCB-W, Brabourne, 2023

    96* - Beth Mooney (GG-W) vs UPW-W, Lucknow, 2025

    96 - Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W) vs DC-W, Mumbai DYP, 2026

    Her 57-ball unbeaten ton and Hayley Matthews’ 56 laid the foundation for a big total for the Mumbai Indians in a must-win clash to remain alive in the race for the playoffs.

    100-plus stands for MI-W in WPL

    133 - Nat Sciver-Brunt & Hayley Matthews vs UPW-W, Bengaluru, 2025

    133 - Nat Sciver-Brunt & Hayley Matthews vs GG-W, Brabourne, 2025

    131 - Nat Sciver-Brunt & Hayley Matthews vs RCB-W, Vadodara, 2026

    114* - Nat Sciver-Brunt & Hayley Matthews vs RCB-W, Brabourne, 2023

    106* - Nat Sciver-Brunt & Harmanpreet Kaur vs UPW-W, Brabourne, 2023

    Matthews and Sciver-Brunt put on 131 runs off 73 balls for the second wicket in a whirlwind partnership in which they not only rotated strike well but unleashed a flurry of boundaries. It was the fifth time that these batters joined hands to stitch a partnership of over 100 runs in the tournament.

    Nat Sciver made history, completing the first-ever century of the tournament's history in 57 balls and how fitting it was that the tournament's leading run-getter of all time who did it. She reached the mark in the final over as Mumbai posted 199/4.

    • HT Sports Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT Sports Desk

      At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.Read More

