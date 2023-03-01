Nathan Lyon breaks Shane Warne's incredible Asian record with Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal in IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon registered an incredible feat on Wednesday during Day 1 of the third Test against India. On a pitch that assisted spin bowlers significantly, the Indian batters fell like a peck of cards as the side lost five wickets inside the first hour of the day. While all five wickets were taken by spinners, two of them went to Nathan Lyon and the moment the Aussie spin bowler dismissed Ravindra Jadeja, he etched himself in history books.

The wicket of Jadeja was Lyon's 128th on Asian soil, as he went past former Australia spinner and legendary bowler Shane Warne to become the highest non-Asian wicket-taker in the continent in the longest format. Lyon and Warne remain the only non-Asian bowlers to have taken more than 100 wickets in Asia.

Here's the list of highest non-Asian wicket-takers on Asian soil:

Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 129*

Shane Warne (Australia) - 127

Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) - 98

Dale Steyn (South Africa) - 92

James Anderson (England) - 82

Anderson remains the closest to Lyon among currently active cricketers in the list.

Earlier, Team India had made two changes to the XI ahead of the Indore Test, with the inconsistent KL Rahul making way for Shubman Gill while Mohammed Shami being rested as part of the workload management. Umesh Yadav took Shami's place in the XI.

However, the Australian spinners ruled the roost throughout the first session as they took seven Indian wickets, leaving India reeling at 84/7 at Lunch. Virat Kohli has top-scored for India so far with 22, while Gill (21) was dismissed by Matthew Kuhnemann.

India are leading the four-match series 2-0 and have thus retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With another win in the series, the Rohit Sharma-led side will qualify for the World Test Championship final, that takes place between June 7-11 at the Oval.

