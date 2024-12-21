Nathan McSweeney 'devastated' on getting dropped after just 3 Tests for Australia: 'I get the dream come true and…'

Nathan McSweeney was the big casualty of Australia’s squad announcement for the last two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, dropped from the team just three matches into his Test career and replaced by teenager Sam Konstas. Nathan McSweeney reacts as he walks off the ground after being dismissed at The Gabba in Brisbane(AFP)

McSweeney wasn’t able to capitalise on his first international chance. He was made to bat in an unfamiliar and difficult opening role despite being a middle-order bat in first-class cricket. After only 72 runs in six difficult innings and struggling particularly against Jasprit Bumrah, Australia have decided to look elsewhere.

McSweeney spoke to Channel 7 while at the airport, where he was catching a flight back to Brisbane, where his family is from. He gave a candid report on his omission from the squad.

“Yeah, I mean, devastated. A dream come true and then didn’t quite work out the way I wanted it to, but it’s all part of it,” said the 25-year-old batter. “I’ll get my head down and get back in the nets and work really hard and hopefully be ready to bat in my next opportunity.”

Despite the disappointment of being dropped from the team, McSweeney was level-headed in his response and said he would try to fix his own mistakes from this series so far. “I think it’s the game we’re in, if you don’t take the opportunity and you’re not performing the way you want to, your position is never safe.”

“I missed out a few times with the bat and unfortunately wasn’t able to take my opportunity,” continued the South Australia captain. “I’ll work really hard to make sure if the opportunity comes around again I’m definitely ready.”

Konstas set to join list of Australia's youngest debutants

McSweeney will be replaced by Konstas, who has impressed in his first year for New South Wales and also scored an impressive century for the Prime Minister’s XI against India. Konstas is also a designated opener, giving him that advantage in terms of selection.

McSweeney concluded by saying he was looking forward to returning to his home in Brisbane, as well as linking up with the Brisbane Heat, who he led to the Big Bash League title last time out. The Heat started their title defence with a win and will see the return of their skipper.

“Looking forward to get back to Brisbane where my family is, a special time of year, Christmas, and get to play for the Heat, a team that I love very much, and we had a very good year last year,” concluded McSweeney.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will progress ahead with the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on 26th December.