‘From INR 60-70 lakh for whole tournament…’: Navjot Sidhu's 'satisfaction not with money' remark after IPL return

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu is set to make his return in the commentary box for the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The official broadcaster of domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza has confirmed Sidhu as part of the 'incredible star cast' for the new season on Tuesday. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will meet Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2024 opener on Friday. As a commentator, Navjot Singh Sidhu was getting ₹ 25 lakh per day in the IPL (Getty Images-HT)

Former India batter Sidhu is returning to the game as a commentator after a decade. According to Sidhu, the IPL 2024 will set the tone for the ICC T20 World Cup. The celebrated commentator and ex-cricketer observed that not only Indian players but also overseas stars could strengthen their World Cup selection cases at the IPL 2024. Known for his witty one-liners and insightful statements, the ex-India opener revealed he was taking home a whopping sum of INR 25 lakh per day in the cash-rich league.

'I was taking ₹ 25 lakh per day in IPL'

“I left cricket and joined commentary and I did not know if this is something I could do. I was not very confident (initially) but 10-15 days into the World Cup, the word Sidhuism came up. I was walking in a lane no one was walking. It was the lane of Sidhuism. From ₹60-70 lakh for the whole tournament, I was taking ₹25 lakh per day in IPL. The satisfaction was not with money, the satisfaction was that time would fly. It was beautiful,” Sidhu told news agency PTI.

‘I have made 20 odd comebacks’

For Sidhu, cricket is his first love. Sidhu made his India debut against the mighty West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium back in 1983. The Punjab batter played 51 Tests and 136 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for the Asian giants between 1983 and 1998. "Secret of my life is that is I switch on and switch off. It was difficult for me to switch off from politics but then the age of miracles has not passed. The difficult is done at once, the impossible takes a little while longer. The mental fortitude will sail me through any situation now. In cricket, I have made 20 odd comebacks, this is my first comeback to commentary. I was in the swing of things from 1999 to 2014-15 (commentary)," he added.