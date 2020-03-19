‘Need to be responsible’: R Ashwin sends out important message amid coronavirus threat

cricket

India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has stated people need to be responsible for themselves as well as the community in these testing times. Coronavirus has claimed over 7,000 lives so far while close to 200,000 have been infected world over. The entire sporting calender has been shredded by the outbreak of the virus, in a year where several multi-national sporting events are scheduled to take place.

Ashwin believes people will have to stick together to fight the ‘common enemy’ and for that to happen, self-discipline is necessary.

“India could be a country where the disease can be very nasty. Because self-discipline in terms of what we give to the community is extremely low,” Ashwin was quoted as saying by New Indian Express.

“I was reading an article that talked about an infected person in Maharashtra being humiliated by neighbours. We are fighting a common enemy that cannot be seen.

“There is an amount of panic that has set in, but so has ignorance. It is confusing. In a country like India, you have to bank on a little bit of luck for the virus to evade you,” he added.

As far as cricket is concerned, all bilateral series have been called-off for the time being while national T20 league have also been pushed back. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will now begin on April 15 as against its earlier starting date of March 29. Ashwin, who will be donning the jersey of Delhi Capitals in this year’s IPL, stated he is trying to keep himself fit at home.

“We have to confine ourselves. Thankfully, I have a cycle and a small gym at home to be in my best shape... probably stick to a diet. The most important thing now is to look after oneself and be socially responsible towards others and the community. Everything else takes a backseat,” Ashwin said.