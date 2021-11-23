'Needs to put on muscle, have good food to survive in all 3 formats': Butt says 'lean' India star needs to bulk up

India all-rounder is going through a rough patch currently. Be it on-field performances or off-field issues, the Baroda all-rounder can't seem to catch a break. Amid all the chaos, he has reportedly been asked to report to the NCA to regain his fitness and mojo. Reacting to the development, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt opined that if it happens, it will be good for Pandya.

While addressing the possibility of Hardik training at NCA, Butt said that the cricketer must use this time to bulk up.

“It is a good decision. Hardik Pandya needs to put on muscle. He needs to train and have good food for him to survive in all three formats. Otherwise, it will become challenging for him, with his lean structure,” commented Butt.

Pandya, after having a lukewarm IPL 2021, produced a rather uninspiring show in T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. In 3 innings in 5 matches, he scored 69 runs, with his highest score being 35.

On the other hand, he did not bowl in the warm-up games and the first game against Pakistan. In the subsequent games against New Zealand and Afghanistan, respectively, Pandya bowled a total of four over and went wicketless. After that, in the final two games, Pandya did not bowl again.

Following the culmination of a torrid T20 WC campaign, the ‘Men in Blue' hosted New Zealand for a three-match T20I series. While they side handed the Black Caps a whitewash, right-hander Pandya did feature in a single as he was dropped from the side.

Over the last 18 months, Pandya has come under criticism time and again. Most experts have discussed his place in the side primarily due to his inability to return to bowling at full-throttle following his back injury. Those who backed his selection from a batting perspective were also left disappointed.