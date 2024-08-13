New Delhi [India], : The Nepal Cricket Team is set to undergo a two-week training program at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Nepal Cricket Team to undergo two-week training program at NCA in Bengaluru

The Cricket Association of Nepal expressed its gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India Secretary Jay Shah for leading the initiative, and the entire Indian Cricket Board for facilitating the tour to the NCA.

The CAN took to their social media handle and shared this news.

"The Nepal Cricket Team will undergo a two-week training program at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. @CricketNep expresses its gratitude to @JayShah for leading the initiative, and the entire Board of Control for Cricket in India @BCCI for facilitating the tour to the National Cricket Academy. CAN is looking forward to strengthening this partnership to explore future cricket tours and opportunities for us to grow as a cricketing nation," CAN wrote in a post on X.

Earlier on Saturday, Jay Shah announced that the new NCA will be opening in Bengaluru shortly and will feature a lot of world-class facilities.

Jay took to X and announced that the facilities will include 45 practice pitches, indoor cricket pitches, Olympic-sized swimming pool and state-of-the-art facilities related to training, recovery and sports science. He also said that such facilities will help current and future cricketers develop their cricketing skills in the best possible environment.

He also posted pictures of some of these facilities.

"Very excited to announce that the @BCCI's new National Cricket Academy is almost complete and will be opening shortly in Bengaluru. The new NCA will feature three world-class playing grounds, 45 practice pitches, indoor cricket pitches, Olympic-size swimming pool and state-of-the-art training, recovery and sports science facilities. This initiative will help our nation's current and future cricketers develop their skills in the best possible environment!"

