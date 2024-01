Nepal Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19 Live Score: Nepal Under-19 score after 3 overs is 17/0

Nepal Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 14 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 24 Jan 2024 at 01:30 PM

Venue : Buffalo Park, East London



Nepal Under-19 squad -

Aakash Tripathi, Arjun Kumal, Bishal Bikram KC, Deepak Bohara, Dev Khanal, Dipesh Kandel, Bipin Rawal, Deepak Dumre, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Magar, Aakash Chand, Durgesh Gupta, Gulshan Jha, Subash Bhandari, Tilak Bhandari

Pakistan Under-19 squad -

Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Riaz Ullah, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Ahmad Hassan, Ali Asfand, Arafat Minhas, Saad Baig, Ali Raza, Amir Hassan, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Khan, Ubaid Shah

