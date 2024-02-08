 Nepal vs Canada Live Score: Nepal score after 4 overs is 22/0 | Hindustan Times
Nepal vs Canada Live Score: Nepal score after 4 overs is 22/0
Nepal vs Canada Live Score: Nepal score after 4 overs is 22/0

Feb 08, 2024 09:30 AM IST
Nepal vs Canada Live Score: Nepal at 22/0 after 4 overs, Aasif Sheikh at 4 runs and Kushal Bhurtel at 16 runs

Nepal vs Canada Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Canada tour of Nepal, 2024. Match will start on 08 Feb 2024 at 09:00 AM
Venue : Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Nepal squad -
Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Dev Khanal, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, Anil Sah, Kushal Malla, Pawan Sarraf, Rijan Dhakal, Aasif Sheikh, Aakash Chand, Hemant Dhami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, Surya Tamang
Canada squad -
Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Udaybir Walia, Dillon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Shahid Ahmadzai, Shreyas Movva, Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Ishwarjot Sohi, Kaleem Sana, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh

Nepal vs Canada Live Score, 1st ODI of Canada tour of Nepal, 2024
Nepal vs Canada Live Score, 1st ODI of Canada tour of Nepal, 2024

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 08, 2024 09:30 AM IST
    Nepal vs Canada Live Score: Nepal at 22/0 after 4 overs

    Nepal vs Canada Live Score:
    Nepal
    Aasif Sheikh 4 (9)
    Kushal Bhurtel 16 (15)
    Canada
    Saad Bin Zafar 0/7 (2)

  • Feb 08, 2024 09:29 AM IST
    Nepal vs Canada Live Score: Nepal at 21/0 after 3 overs

    Nepal vs Canada Live Score:
    Nepal
    Aasif Sheikh 4 (3)
    Kushal Bhurtel 16 (15)
    Canada
    Dillon Heyliger 0/15 (2)

  • Feb 08, 2024 09:29 AM IST
    Nepal vs Canada Live Score: Nepal at 16/0 after 2 overs

    Nepal vs Canada Live Score:
    Nepal
    Kushal Bhurtel 15 (12)
    Aasif Sheikh 0 (0)
    Canada
    Saad Bin Zafar 0/6 (1)

  • Feb 08, 2024 09:21 AM IST
    Nepal vs Canada Live Score: Nepal at 10/0 after 1 overs

    Nepal vs Canada Live Score:
    Nepal
    Kushal Bhurtel 9 (6)
    Aasif Sheikh 0 (0)
    Canada
    Dillon Heyliger 0/10 (1)

  • Feb 08, 2024 09:18 AM IST
    Nepal vs Canada Live Score: Kushal Bhurtel smashed a Four on Dillon Heyliger bowling . Nepal at 9/0 after 0.3 overs

    Nepal vs Canada Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

  • Feb 08, 2024 09:18 AM IST
    Nepal vs Canada Live Score: Kushal Bhurtel smashed a Four on Dillon Heyliger bowling . Nepal at 5/0 after 0.1 overs

    Nepal vs Canada Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.

  • Feb 08, 2024 08:11 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Canada tour of Nepal, 2024

    Nepal vs Canada Match Details
    1st ODI of Canada tour of Nepal, 2024 between Nepal and Canada to be held at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Topics
Nepal Canada Canada tour of Nepal 2024 + 2 more
