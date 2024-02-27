Nepal vs Namibia Live Score: Match 1 of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024 to start at 11:15 AM
Nepal vs Namibia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024. Match will start on 27 Feb 2024 at 11:15 AM
Venue : Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Nepal squad -
Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Binod Bhandari, Abinash Bohara, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Rashid Khan, Sagar Dhakal
Namibia squad -
Malan Kruger, Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Nikolaas Davin, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Shaun Fouche, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Lohan Louwrens, Zane Green, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni
Nepal vs Namibia Match Details
Match 1 of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024 between Nepal and Namibia to be held at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur at 11:15 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.