Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi180C
Tuesday, Mar 5, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / cricket / Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score: It’s a Six. Nepal at 31/1 after 4.1 overs
    Live

    Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score: It’s a Six. Nepal at 31/1 after 4.1 overs

    Mar 5, 2024 11:34 AM IST
    Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Aasif Sheikh hit a Six on Fred Klaassen bowling.Nepal at 31/1 after 4.1 overs
    Key Events
    Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score, Final of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024
    Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score, Final of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024

    Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024. Match will start on 05 Mar 2024 at 11:15 AM
    Venue : Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

    Nepal squad -
    Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Binod Bhandari, Abinash Bohara, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Rashid Khan, Sagar Dhakal
    Netherlands squad -
    Max O'Dowd, Noah Croes, Teja Nidamanuru, Bas de Leede, Michael Levitt, Olivier Elenbaas, Roelof van der Merwe, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Aryan Dutt, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten, Vivian Kingma

    LIVEFinalKirtipur
    NEPNEPNepal
    NEDNEDNetherlands
    NEP elected to bat
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 5, 2024 11:34 AM IST

    Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Aasif Sheikh smashed a Six on Fred Klaassen bowling . Nepal at 31/1 after 4.1 overs

    Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Six! Up, up and away! The batter has lofted this clean as a whistle and it has cleared the boundary.

    Mar 5, 2024 11:33 AM IST

    Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Nepal at 25/1 after 4 overs

    Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score:
    Nepal
    Rohit Paudel 1 (2)
    Aasif Sheikh 4 (12)
    Netherlands
    Timm van der Gugten 1/8 (1)

    Mar 5, 2024 11:31 AM IST

    Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Kushal Bhurtel is out and Nepal at 23/1 after 3.3 overs

    Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score: OUT! b Timm van der Gugten.

    Mar 5, 2024 11:30 AM IST

    Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Kushal Bhurtel smashed a Six on Timm van der Gugten bowling . Nepal at 23/0 after 3.2 overs

    Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Six! Played towards fine leg.

    Mar 5, 2024 11:28 AM IST

    Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Nepal at 17/0 after 3 overs

    Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score:
    Nepal
    Aasif Sheikh 3 (11)
    Kushal Bhurtel 14 (7)
    Netherlands
    Vivian Kingma 0/8 (2)

    Mar 5, 2024 11:26 AM IST

    Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Kushal Bhurtel smashed a Four on Vivian Kingma bowling . Nepal at 16/0 after 2.2 overs

    Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Four! That is a boundary. The batter flicks this with great timing and finds the fence.

    Mar 5, 2024 11:24 AM IST

    Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Nepal at 11/0 after 2 overs

    Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score:
    Nepal
    Kushal Bhurtel 9 (5)
    Aasif Sheikh 2 (7)
    Netherlands
    Fred Klaassen 0/9 (1)

    Mar 5, 2024 11:23 AM IST

    Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Kushal Bhurtel smashed a Six on Fred Klaassen bowling . Nepal at 9/0 after 1.5 overs

    Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Six! Up, up and away! The batter has lofted this clean as a whistle and it has cleared the boundary.

    Mar 5, 2024 11:19 AM IST

    Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Nepal at 2/0 after 1 overs

    Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score:
    Nepal
    Aasif Sheikh 1 (4)
    Kushal Bhurtel 1 (2)
    Netherlands
    Vivian Kingma 0/2 (1)

    Mar 5, 2024 10:21 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024

    Nepal vs Netherlands Match Details
    Final of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024 between Nepal and Netherlands to be held at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur at 11:15 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes