Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score: It’s a Six. Nepal at 31/1 after 4.1 overs
- 31 MinNepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Aasif Sheikh smashed a Six on Fred Klaassen bowling . Nepal at 31/1 after 4.1 overs
- 32 MinNepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Nepal at 25/1 after 4 overs
- 34 MinNepal vs Netherlands Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Kushal Bhurtel is out and Nepal at 23/1 after 3.3 overs
- 35 MinNepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Kushal Bhurtel smashed a Six on Timm van der Gugten bowling . Nepal at 23/0 after 3.2 overs
- 37 MinNepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Nepal at 17/0 after 3 overs
- 39 MinNepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Kushal Bhurtel smashed a Four on Vivian Kingma bowling . Nepal at 16/0 after 2.2 overs
- 41 MinNepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Nepal at 11/0 after 2 overs
- 42 MinNepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Kushal Bhurtel smashed a Six on Fred Klaassen bowling . Nepal at 9/0 after 1.5 overs
- 46 MinNepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Nepal at 2/0 after 1 overs
- 44 MinWelcome to the live coverage of Final of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024
Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024. Match will start on 05 Mar 2024 at 11:15 AM
Venue : Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Nepal squad -
Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Binod Bhandari, Abinash Bohara, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Rashid Khan, Sagar Dhakal
Netherlands squad -
Max O'Dowd, Noah Croes, Teja Nidamanuru, Bas de Leede, Michael Levitt, Olivier Elenbaas, Roelof van der Merwe, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Aryan Dutt, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten, Vivian Kingma
Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Six! Up, up and away! The batter has lofted this clean as a whistle and it has cleared the boundary.
Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score:
Nepal
Rohit Paudel 1 (2)
Aasif Sheikh 4 (12)
Netherlands
Timm van der Gugten 1/8 (1)
Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score: OUT! b Timm van der Gugten.
Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Six! Played towards fine leg.
Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score:
Nepal
Aasif Sheikh 3 (11)
Kushal Bhurtel 14 (7)
Netherlands
Vivian Kingma 0/8 (2)
Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score: Four! That is a boundary. The batter flicks this with great timing and finds the fence.
Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score:
Nepal
Kushal Bhurtel 9 (5)
Aasif Sheikh 2 (7)
Netherlands
Fred Klaassen 0/9 (1)
Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score:
Nepal
Aasif Sheikh 1 (4)
Kushal Bhurtel 1 (2)
Netherlands
Vivian Kingma 0/2 (1)
Nepal vs Netherlands Match Details
Final of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024 between Nepal and Netherlands to be held at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur at 11:15 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.