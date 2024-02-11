Nepal Women vs Bhutan Women Live Score: Match 9 of ACC Women's T20 Premier Cup, 2024 to start at 07:00 AM
Venue : Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Nepal Women squad -
Bindu Rawal, Dolly Bhatta, Roma Thapa, Samjhana Khadka, Apsari Begam, Indu Barma, Kabita Joshi, Puja Mahato, Rubina Chhetry, Sita Magar, Kajal Shrestha, Asmina Karmacharya, Kabita Kunwar, Sangita Rai
Bhutan Women squad -
Chado Om, Karma Dema, Sangay Wangmo, Sonam Choden, Tshering Choden, Ngawang Choden, Tshering Zangmo, Yeshey Choden, Dechen Wangmo, Anju Gurung, Anjuli Ghalley, Eva Yangzom, Nidupangmo, Sonam
Follow all the updates here:
Nepal Women vs Bhutan Women Match Details
