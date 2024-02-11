 Nepal Women vs Bhutan Women Live Score: Match 9 of ACC Women's T20 Premier Cup, 2024 to start at 07:00 AM | Hindustan Times
News / Cricket / Nepal Women vs Bhutan Women Live Score: Match 9 of ACC Women's T20 Premier Cup, 2024 to start at 07:00 AM
Nepal Women vs Bhutan Women Live Score: Match 9 of ACC Women's T20 Premier Cup, 2024 to start at 07:00 AM

Feb 11, 2024 06:09 AM IST
Nepal Women vs Bhutan Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of ACC Women's T20 Premier Cup, 2024. Match will start at 07:00 AM

Venue : Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Nepal Women squad -
Bindu Rawal, Dolly Bhatta, Roma Thapa, Samjhana Khadka, Apsari Begam, Indu Barma, Kabita Joshi, Puja Mahato, Rubina Chhetry, Sita Magar, Kajal Shrestha, Asmina Karmacharya, Kabita Kunwar, Sangita Rai
Bhutan Women squad -
Chado Om, Karma Dema, Sangay Wangmo, Sonam Choden, Tshering Choden, Ngawang Choden, Tshering Zangmo, Yeshey Choden, Dechen Wangmo, Anju Gurung, Anjuli Ghalley, Eva Yangzom, Nidupangmo, Sonam

Nepal Women vs Bhutan Women Live Score, Match 9 of ACC Women's T20 Premier Cup, 2024
Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 11, 2024 06:09 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of ACC Women's T20 Premier Cup, 2024

    Nepal Women vs Bhutan Women Match Details
    Match 9 of ACC Women's T20 Premier Cup, 2024 between Nepal Women and Bhutan Women to be held at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur at 07:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Nepal Women Bhutan Women ACC Women's T20 Premier Cup 2024 + 2 more
