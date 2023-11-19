close_game
Nepal Women vs Japan Women Live Score: 3rd Place Play-off of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Hong Kong, 2023 to start at 07:00 AM
Live

Nepal Women vs Japan Women Live Score: 3rd Place Play-off of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Hong Kong, 2023 to start at 07:00 AM

Nov 19, 2023 06:07 AM IST
Nepal Women vs Japan Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Place Play-off of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Hong Kong, 2023. Match will start at 07:00 AM

Nepal Women vs Japan Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Place Play-off of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Hong Kong, 2023. Match will start on 19 Nov 2023 at 07:00 AM
Venue : Hong Kong Cricket Club, Wong Nai Chung Gap

Nepal Women squad -
Apsari Begam, Bindu Rawal, Roma Thapa, Samjhana Khadka, Indu Barma, Rubina Chhetry, Sita Magar, Sony Pakhrin, Kajal Shrestha, Kanchan Shrestha, Asmina Karmacharya, Ishwori Bist, Kabita Joshi, Khusi Dangol, Puja Mahato, Sabnam Rai, Sangita Rai, Suman Bist
Japan Women squad -
Hinase Goto, Mai Yanagida, Palak Gundecha, Shrunali Ranade, Ahilya Chandel, Ruan Kanai, Seika Sumi, Akari Nishimura, Ayumi Fujikawa, Elena Kusuda, Erika Toguchi-Quinn, Kiyo Fujikawa, Meg Ogawa, Nonoha Yasumoto

Nepal Women vs Japan Women Live Score, 3rd Place Play-off of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Hong Kong, 2023
Nepal Women vs Japan Women Live Score, 3rd Place Play-off of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Hong Kong, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 19, 2023 06:07 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Place Play-off of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Hong Kong, 2023

    Nepal Women vs Japan Women Match Details
    3rd Place Play-off of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Hong Kong, 2023 between Nepal Women and Japan Women to be held at Hong Kong Cricket Club, Wong Nai Chung Gap at 07:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Topics
Nepal Women Japan Women Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Hong Kong 2023 + 2 more
