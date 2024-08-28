Netherlands vs USA Live Score: Match 6 of Canada and USA tour of Netherlands, 2024 to start at 05:30 PM
Netherlands vs USA Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of Canada and USA tour of Netherlands, 2024. Match will start on 28 Aug 2024 at 05:30 PM
Venue : Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam
Netherlands squad -
Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh, Zach Lion-Cachet, Scott Edwards, Aryan Dutt, Brandon Glover, Daniel Doram, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Vivian Kingma
USA squad -
Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Andries Gous, Monank Patel, Abhishek Paradkar, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Nosthush Kenjige, Yasir Mohammad...Read More
Netherlands vs USA Match Details
