Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
New Delhi
New Delhi
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
    Toss
    NED
    Yet to bat
    USA
    Yet to bat
    Toss won by NED and elected to bat
    Live

    Netherlands vs USA Live Score: Match 6 of Canada and USA tour of Netherlands, 2024 to start at 05:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 28, 2024 4:34 PM IST
    Netherlands vs USA Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of Canada and USA tour of Netherlands, 2024. Match will start at 05:30 PM
    Netherlands vs USA Live Score, Match 6 of Canada and USA tour of Netherlands, 2024
    Netherlands vs USA Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of Canada and USA tour of Netherlands, 2024. Match will start on 28 Aug 2024 at 05:30 PM
    Venue : Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam

    Netherlands squad -
    Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh, Zach Lion-Cachet, Scott Edwards, Aryan Dutt, Brandon Glover, Daniel Doram, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Vivian Kingma
    USA squad -
    Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Andries Gous, Monank Patel, Abhishek Paradkar, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Nosthush Kenjige, Yasir Mohammad    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 28, 2024 4:34 PM IST

    Netherlands vs USA Match Details
    Match 6 of Canada and USA tour of Netherlands, 2024 between Netherlands and USA to be held at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam at 05:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

