'Never a smooth ride': India U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand shares photos of horrific eye injury. See pics

Currently playing cricket in the USA, former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand has suffered an eye injury. The 29-year-old took to Twitter to share photos of his injury, where his left eye was swollen. He also updated fans that it wasn't a career-threatening injury and that he 'survived a possible disaster.' Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "It’s never a smooth ride for an athlete. Some days you come home victorious, other days disappointed&there are some when you come home with bruises and dents.Grateful to God to have survived a possible disaster. Play hard but be safe. It’s a thin line. Thanku for the good wishes".

It’s never a smooth ride for an athlete. Some days you come home victorious, other days disappointed&there are some when you come home with bruises and dents.Grateful to God to have survived a possible disaster. Play hard but be safe. It’s a thin line.

Thanku for the good wishes pic.twitter.com/HfW80lxG1c — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) October 1, 2022

The post was well-received by fans, with everyone wishing him a quick recovery. One fan wrote, "You are a true champion. Playing for @ddca you scored a century with broken jaw. Can’t forget that."

Also Read | 'Board should ask him if captaincy is taking toll': Pakistan legend Miandad's solution for Babar Azam's batting woes

"Aap bahot talented hai..humko bahot dukh hai ki apko Indian team me nahi dekh sake..apko abhi bhi india ke hi kisi state se khelna chahiye tha.. please india ki team me apki jarurat hai..abhi middle order me koi b batsman apke jaisa talented nahi hai team me", another user wrote.

One fan reacted, "Take care Unmukt Chand... it's very unfortunate being a captain of under 19 India team... you were not able to make it big here in India.. a talent gone waste due to bias in selection process..."

Chand, who retired from Indian cricket to play in the US, sustained the injury while playing for Silicon Valley Strikers in Minor League Cricket. He retired from Inian cricket in August last year and in January 2022, became the first Indian male to play in Australia's Big Bash League, where he represented Melbourne Renegades.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON