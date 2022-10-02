'Board should ask him if captaincy is taking toll': Pakistan legend Miandad's solution for Babar Azam's batting woes

With Babar Azam currently in poor batting form, Pakistan legend Javed Miandad has come up with a solution for the 27-year-old's woes and has asked the PCB to have 'an honest conversation' and to find out if 'captaincy is taking a toll on him'. In this year's Asia Cup, he could only muster five runs off six balls in the final as Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka. It took his tournament tally to only 68 runs from six outings.

In the ongoing seven-match T20I series vs England, Babar has found some form ahead of the T20 World Cup and is second in the list of run-scorers. In six games, he has registered 281 runs. He also hammered an unbeaten ton in the second T20I, smacking 110 runs off 66 balls.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Miandad said, "Babar is a world-class batsman. But the board should ask him if captaincy is taking a toll on him. There needs to be an honest conversation between him and the board. If he feels he can’t both perform with the bat and lead in the field, then the captaincy should stay with him. However, the board should clarify to Babar that he is their preferred choice for captain."

He also explained that players need to put an extra effort and need to 'want to deliver for Pakistan'. "The players need to think of playing for Pakistan first. Once you want to deliver for Pakistan, you will automatically put an extra effort whether you’re bowling, batting or fielding. Pakistani players need to realise that they are good, that is why they’re in the final eleven. The question of whether you’re good enough shouldn’t be there. You are good, now you just have to deliver what you’ve been asked to do on the day", he said.

With the series tied at 3-3, both sides face each other in the final T20I on Sunday in Lahore. Both sides will be aiming to grab a win and all eyes will be on Babar, who will be hoping to post a strong knock and seal a victory.

