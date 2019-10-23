‘Never felt better in life’: Virat Kohli tweets about major lifestyle change

cricket

Oct 23, 2019

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has been a prolific run scorer for India over a number of years and one of the biggest reasons behind his robotic consistency has been the incredible effort which has been put into fitness and diet. From being a brash, chubby faced young player back in 2019, he has come a long way to being perhaps the best batsman in the current generation.

The transition he has made to his body has been nothing short of phenomenal and this has rubbed on to the other players in the side as well. Kohli turned vegan last year. The 30-year-old believes that turning vegetarian has helped him immensely.

On Wednesday after watching Netflix’s documentary Game Changers, Kohli tweeted: “Saw game changers on Netflix. Being a vegetarian athlete has made me realise what I have believed all these years regarding diet was a myth. What an amazing documentary and yes I’ve never felt better in my life after I turned vegetarian.”

Saw game changers on Netflix. Being a vegetarian athlete has made me realise what I have believed all these years regarding diet was a myth. What an amazing documentary and yes I’ve never felt better in my life after I turned vegetarian. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2019

Game Changers is a 2018 documentary produced by James Cameron, Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger about the benefits of plant-based eating for athletes. The documentary follows former UFC fighter James Wilks who, while recovering from an injury, travels the world and talks with elite athletes who follow plant-based diets.

Kohli, during the just-concluded three-Test series against South Africa, became the first Indian batsman to smash seven double hundreds in red-ball cricket.

