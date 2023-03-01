Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Never said it was impossible': Asif reacts after being reminded of 'don't think Kohli can make comeback' remark

'Never said it was impossible': Asif reacts after being reminded of 'don't think Kohli can make comeback' remark

cricket
Published on Mar 01, 2023 12:48 PM IST

In 2021, Mohammad Asif had explained why it would be hard for Virat Kohli to make a comeback when the batter endures a rough patch. Earlier this week, he reacted to the remark after Kohli's brilliant return to form in limited-overs formats.

Virat Kohli; Mohammad Asif(File)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India star Virat Kohli endured a rough patch for a majority of 2022 after controversies surrounding his departure from captaincy role in the Indian team. Kohli hadn't scored an international century in over two years and endured a series of low scores early in the year, as well as in the Indian Premier League. During his time at Royal Challengers Bangalore last year, a remark from Pakistan's former fast bowler Mohammad Asif about Kohli's struggles went viral on social media.

Asif had predicted that once Kohli hits a downfall in terms of his batting, he won't be making a comeback; the former bowler also further explained the reasoning behind his claim. “Kohli is a bottom-hand player. He is doing well because of his fitness and it is supporting him. The moment he will face a decline, I don't think Kohli can make a comeback,” Asif had said on CoverDriveCricket's YouTube channel.

Also read: Watch: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli jaded, confused as Jadeja gets out next ball after surviving DRS in IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Later in the year, however, Kohli made a remarkable comeback to run-scoring as he ended a long wait for an international ton during the Asia Cup match against Afghanistan, and has since scored three more centuries – all coming in ODIs. On Wednesday, Asif was reminded of his remark on Kohli during his appearance on Salman Butt's official YouTube channel. The former Pakistan pacer, however, insisted that he felt it would be difficult for Kohli to return, but “not impossible.”

“I said that it would be difficult, but not impossible. For a bottom-hand player, at the age of 31 or 32, it is difficult to make a strong comeback. Upper-hand players are a little more fluent, even if they have a bad patch, they can recover. Players like Sachin (Tendulkar), Babar (Azam) find it more easy to make a comeback due to this reason. Kohli is my favourite player and I really enjoy his batting,” Asif said.

Kohli is currently part of the Indian XI that is taking on Australia in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
mohammad asif virat kohli indian cricket team
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP